Google may use Samsung's UTG for its first foldable Pixel phone

Ultra-thin glass (UTG) will be used for many upcoming foldable phones later this year according to TheElec.

The Korean publication claims that major Chinese phone makers and Google will be using UTG from Samsung for their upcoming foldable phones.

As previously reported, Google's first foldable Pixel phone is likely to feature a 7.6-inch OLED panel. TheElec reported last month that Google is still on track to launch the foldable Pixel phone in Q4.

Samsung reportedly provided samples to Google for testing in 2019 . Since the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung is said to have commercialised the UTG cover for foldable devices. The South Korean company is also rumoured to be working with Corning on UTG for foldable phones.

