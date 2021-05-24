Google Pixel 6 renders offer a closer look at the new design

Tipster @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles shared high-resolution renders of the Google Pixel 6.

Similar to what we've seen from Jon Prosser and @RendersbyIan, the renders show a punch-hole display and a new rear panel design with a dual-tone finish.

91Mobiles added that it has obtained information on key specs such as a 6.4-inch flat display, dual-camera module on the rear, an in-display fingerprint sensor, wireless charging, and stereo speakers at the bottom.

@OnLeaks revealed that there is a small and unknown third sensor next to the LED flash on the rear camera setup. The Pixel 6 will measure 158.6mm x 74.8mm x 8.9mm, and sports a USB-C port at the bottom edge.

The Pixel 6 is rumoured to be equipped with a Google-made chipset , and may launch alongside the Pixel Watch in October.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.