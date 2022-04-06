Google Pixel 6's April update patches wireless charging, green screen glitch

Google’s April 2022 update for Pixel just started rolling out to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users. Like the updates in previous months, this salvo contains both specified and unspecified fixes to certain features.

According to Google, the latest update fixes wireless charging for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro phones and “certain accessories”. It also fixes an issue where users are greeted with a green display when firing up the Camera app for these two Pixel models.

The accompanying security update bundled together will have more details from April 5 onwards (likely April 6 since it’s US timezone). Software fixes across other Pixel devices (Pixel 3a XL onwards) are for minor, quality-of-life issues. For example, Google said it managed to patch an issue where certain live wallpapers cause an error message pop-up.

If you’ve not received your April 2022 firmware update, don’t fret. Google only just started rolling it out half a day ago (at the time of publishing), so it’ll take some time to cascade to your devices. To update your Pixel phone, go to the Settings app, and select System > System Update.

Source: Google

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.