Google report shows most Hong Kong people do not rate city as smart

A majority of Hong Kong residents do not see Hong Kong as a smart city and many companies do not consider the city as having a strong tech talent pool, according to the findings of a newly-published Google report.

Google Hong Kong released the third edition of its Smarter Digital City (SDC) white paper on Monday, which covers the progress of digital development in the city across key business verticals - including travel, retail, finance and living - as well as offering recommendations.

In spite of improvements in digital adoption in Hong Kong, the report finds that only 12 per cent of companies believe Hong Kong is strong in tech talent development. Meanwhile, less than one-third of residents see Hong Kong as a smart city - a percentage that has not improved since last year.

The report's important smart city factors include fast and reliable internet, cashless society features, and strong research and development.