Google reportedly dropped plans for the Pixel Fold

Google has reportedly dropped plans for its first foldable phone. According to Digital Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), supply chain sources claim that

Google is no longer bringing the Pixel Fold to market as it may not be able to compete against Samsung's foldable phones. Part orders for the phone are also cancelled. The global chip shortage could be another reason.

Earlier this month, 9to5Google discovered files within the release of the Google Camera app which suggested that the Pixel Fold would launch in 2022.

Rumours suggest that the Pixel Fold will use Ultra-Thin-Glass from Samsung. Google is also believed to be testing a second foldable Pixel phone.

READ ALSO: Google Photos app update removes Magic Eraser on the Pixel 6, fix is on the way

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.