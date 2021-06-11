Google said to be on track to launch its foldable Pixel phone in Q4

Despite the global component shortage, Google is said to be on track to launch its first foldable phone in Q4 this year.

TheElec reports that Samsung Display will begin production of the foldable OLED panels for Google, Xiaomi and Vivo in October. All three companies plan to unveil their foldable phones in Q4.

The latest report is a follow-up to an earlier one where Google approached Samsung Display to develop a 7.6-inch foldable display. The first hint of a foldable Pixel phone appeared in August last year when a leaked internal Android document explicitly mentioned a device as "foldable".

Samsung Display has been supplying foldable display panels to other phone makers since early this year. It aims to ship one million units by Q3.

ALSO READ: Google may launch a foldable Pixel phone this year

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.