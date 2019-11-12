Grab's transport business is no longer driving most of its growth

Despite being known mainly as a ride-hailing company, Grab's transport business is no longer the key driver of its growth.

With the company expanding into other services in the past few years, food and financial services now generate more than 50 per cent of the Singapore-based company's gross merchandise volume (GMV), according to Lim Kell Jay, regional head of Grab's food delivery service GrabFood.

GMV is the total value of sales transacted across the platform.

Grab, which first started out as a taxi-hailing company seven years ago, is valued at US$14 billion (S$19 billion). And the company is betting on food delivery and financial services as the next big engines of growth.

"We started off as a ride-hailing company and built up this user base, and saw the opportunity to provide more services to users," Lim said. "[That way], we get to engage customers more, and they will transact more on our platform."

Grab's move into food delivery and financial services, like payments, comes as transport-hailing companies - notorious for being either low-margin or loss-making - look to expand outside ride-hailing for growth and profitability.

Taking a leaf out of WeChat, which pioneered the original "super app" model, Grab has branded itself as an "everyday app" offering multiple services to users on its platform.

This follows a similar strategy to Indonesian rival Gojek, which offers everything from on-demand massage to courier services on its platform.

China's Meituan proved last month that a food-delivery heavy, super-app model can be profitable, posting a 1.3 billion yuan (S$251.2 million) post-tax profit in its third-quarter results.

The margins for food delivery are better than ride-hailing

- Lim Kell Jay, regional head of Grab's food delivery service GrabFood

Grab has similarly been placing a growing emphasis on food. Since it took over Uber's Southeast Asia operations in 2018, the company has expanded its GrabFood delivery service to six countries in Southeast Asia - Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam - spanning over 220 cities.