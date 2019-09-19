Gushcloud raises $11 million amid growth in influencer marketing

Singapore-based influencer agency group Gushcloud International has raised US$11 million (S$15.2 million) in a funding round led by GDP Ventures.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, among other participating investors were KB Financial Holdings, Golden Equator Capital, Korea Investment Partners, Kejora Ventures, Mark Shaw from Shaw Organisation and Chew Gek Khim and Russell Simmons from Rush Communications.

The funding is said to help support Gushcloud's global expansion plans to connect Southeast Asian influencers, creators and companies with those in main markets such as China and the United States, particularly Hollywood.

The company has also expanded to other businesses including social commerce company SUMMER, hip hop music label Pluus Record and talent management agency Made Entertainment.