Hackers could be using smartphones to listen to what you're typing on keyboards

PHOTO: Unsplash
Sharmila Nair
The Star/Asia News Network

Looking for new reasons to ditch technology altogether and go live under a rock? Look no further.

A new study shows that malicious hackers can possibly use smartphones to listen to what you type - even in crowded places.

According to Forbes, a study by Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Texas, United States claims that hackers can pick up the sound waves produced by the typing on a computer keyboard using the microphone, accelerometer and even the gyroscope present in smartphones.

The article states that the microphone detects the sound of the keystrokes, while the accelerometer and gyroscope data detects the vibrations of the surface that the individual types on.

As part of the test, the researchers from SMU's Darwin Deason Institute for Cybersecurity built an iPhone app. Using the app, they reportedly were able to detect 41.8 per cent of keystrokes and 27 per cent of typed words correctly, even in a noisy environment.

Eric Larson (left) and Mitch Thornton from the Bobby B. Lyle School of Engineering faculty discuss their research on the security of smartphones at SMU’s Darwin Deason Institute for Cybersecurity. PHOTO: Southern 

Mitchell Thornton, one of the lead authors of the study and a professor of electrical and computer engineering at SMU, was quoted as saying that there are two challenges to the method - each type of keyboard produces different sounds, and the various possible surfaces such as tables all vibrate differently.

"The characteristics of the vibrations are affected differently depending upon the composition of the material of the table," Thornton told Forbes.

Nevertheless, with enough training on the different types of keyboards and surfaces, the AI-based software will inevitably become better at detecting the typing, regardless of external factors such as the environment in which the typing is being "eavesdropped" on.

The article states that one possible way users can reduce the risk of being "eavesdropped" on is by using a silicone keyboard skin, which would at least muffle the sound your keystrokes make.

While not 100 per cent foolproof, it could go some way towards mitigating the risk, and provide additional benefits such as "protecting your keyboard from spills, dust, crumbs and key wear", says the article.

More about
Digital Hacking

TRENDING

Fann Wong says no to second child with hubby Christopher Lee
Fann Wong says no to second child with hubby Christopher Lee
Loan sharks threaten to make Malaysian woman a prostitute
Loan sharks threaten to make Malaysian woman a prostitute
2-year-old boy mauled by leopard in Thai safari park after relative sets it loose
2-year-old boy mauled by leopard in Thai safari park after relative sets it loose
6 shopping centres in JB worth braving the Causeway jam for that&#039;s not City Square, KSL or Komtar JBCC
6 shopping centres in JB worth braving the Causeway jam for that's not City Square, KSL or Komtar JBCC
DFS Singapore pulls out of Changi Airport, stores to close by June 2020
DFS Singapore pulls out of Changi Airport, stores to close by June 2020
Tong Garden family feud: Brother sues siblings for diverting business; they say move was to save father&#039;s legacy
Tong Garden family feud: Brother sues siblings for diverting business; they say move was to save father's legacy
Family of toddler who died in Jewel store incident hires Singapore lawyer to handle case
Family of toddler who died in Jewel store incident hires Singapore lawyer to handle case
Good class bungalow in Bukit Panjang up for auction with $9m asking price
Good class bungalow in Bukit Panjang up for auction with $9m asking price
Ex-SIA pilot who shared picture of dead maid on WhatsApp is found guilty of OSA offences
Ex-SIA pilot who shared picture of dead maid on WhatsApp is found guilty of OSA offences
Malaysia&#039;s nasi lemak better than Singapore&#039;s? McDonald&#039;s new ad ignites food fight
Malaysia's nasi lemak better than Singapore's? McDonald's new ad ignites food fight
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
Oh snap! Intense arm-wrestling match leaves Chinese man with fractured arm
Oh snap! Intense arm-wrestling match leaves Chinese man with fractured arm

LIFESTYLE

Walking with Dinosaurs stomps into Singapore with feathered T-Rex and 17 other dinosaurs
Walking with Dinosaurs stomps into Singapore with feathered T-Rex and 17 other dinosaurs
I tried a T-shirt hack to fix overstretched necklines and it works... sort of
I tried a T-shirt hack to fix overstretched necklines and it works... sort of
1-for-1 Secret Recipe cakes, 99-cent pasta or baked rice &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 Secret Recipe cakes, 99-cent pasta or baked rice & other deals this week
More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival
More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival

Home Works

How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Gojek driver declines tip after woman gives birth in his car
Gojek driver declines tip after woman gives birth in his car
Pain in the butt: Chinese man lives with 8 embroidery needles in his behind for 10 years
Chinese man lives with 8 embroidery needles in his behind for 10 years
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau

SERVICES