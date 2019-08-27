Hackers could be using smartphones to listen to what you're typing on keyboards

Looking for new reasons to ditch technology altogether and go live under a rock? Look no further.

A new study shows that malicious hackers can possibly use smartphones to listen to what you type - even in crowded places.

According to Forbes, a study by Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Texas, United States claims that hackers can pick up the sound waves produced by the typing on a computer keyboard using the microphone, accelerometer and even the gyroscope present in smartphones.

The article states that the microphone detects the sound of the keystrokes, while the accelerometer and gyroscope data detects the vibrations of the surface that the individual types on.

As part of the test, the researchers from SMU's Darwin Deason Institute for Cybersecurity built an iPhone app. Using the app, they reportedly were able to detect 41.8 per cent of keystrokes and 27 per cent of typed words correctly, even in a noisy environment.

Eric Larson (left) and Mitch Thornton from the Bobby B. Lyle School of Engineering faculty discuss their research on the security of smartphones at SMU’s Darwin Deason Institute for Cybersecurity. PHOTO: Southern

Mitchell Thornton, one of the lead authors of the study and a professor of electrical and computer engineering at SMU, was quoted as saying that there are two challenges to the method - each type of keyboard produces different sounds, and the various possible surfaces such as tables all vibrate differently.

"The characteristics of the vibrations are affected differently depending upon the composition of the material of the table," Thornton told Forbes.

Nevertheless, with enough training on the different types of keyboards and surfaces, the AI-based software will inevitably become better at detecting the typing, regardless of external factors such as the environment in which the typing is being "eavesdropped" on.

The article states that one possible way users can reduce the risk of being "eavesdropped" on is by using a silicone keyboard skin, which would at least muffle the sound your keystrokes make.

While not 100 per cent foolproof, it could go some way towards mitigating the risk, and provide additional benefits such as "protecting your keyboard from spills, dust, crumbs and key wear", says the article.