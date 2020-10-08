Harmony OS: Everything you need to know about Huawei's Android alternative

In early September, Huawei Technologies, the world’s biggest smartphone maker, announced that it was preparing to switch from Google’s widely-used Android operating system to Harmony OS for all of its smartphones next year.

Here’s what you need to know about Huawei’s proprietary operating system (OS):

What is Harmony OS?

Harmony (known as Hongmeng in Chinese) is an OS that Huawei first started developing way back in 2012 when a small group of its top executives headed by founder Ren Zhengfei reportedly held a closed-door meeting to brainstorm ideas on how to reduce its dependency on Android, which could render the company vulnerable to a future US ban.

This ban did materialise in May last year, and new Huawei devices lost access to Google services on the official version of Android.

About three months later, Huawei officially unveiled the Harmony OS.

Richard Yu, head of Huawei's consumer business group, unveils the company's new Harmony operating system at the Huawei Developer Conference in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, Aug 9, 2019. PHOTO: Reuters

At the time, the Shenzhen-based company said it was not planning to install Harmony on its smartphones yet as Google’s Android remained the top choice and it wanted to protect the current app ecosystem.

Unlike Google and Apple, which use separate OSes for different types of electronic products, Huawei’s Harmony can be adapted for different devices and uses, according to the company.

A smart display by the company’s budget brand Honor, launched last August, was Huawei’s first product to run on the OS.

The Chinese smartphone giant also said at Harmony’s launch that it planned to roll out the OS in domestic PCs, smartwear products and automobiles in 2020, smart speakers and earphones in 2021, and more devices like virtual reality glasses after 2022.

Richard Yu Chengdong, chief executive of Huawei’s consumer business group, said at the company’s 2019 Developer Conference last August that Huawei aimed to make Harmony, which is open source, the world’s most advanced OS for the next-generation of smartphones and internet of things (IoT) applications.

What does the Chinese name, Hongmeng, mean?

Although the name Hongmeng might not mean much to non-Chinese speakers, it has attracted attention in China.

Unlike the seemingly random names from Western tech companies, Chinese tech companies draw heavily from local tradition – although some have chosen to pick names out of cookbooks or the zoo.

Hongmeng OS is named after a character from Chinese mythology that symbolises primordial chaos, the world before creation. For some, the word has a special meaning: breaking free of the chaos and starting something new from scratch.

This continues Huawei’s tradition of registering its products under the names of mythical beasts and places from Chinese legends. Huawei’s Kirin mobile chip got its name after a mythical lucky monster called Qilin.

The company’s server chip is called Kunpeng, a giant bird that transforms from a fish. And Huawei’s servers are named Taishan after Mt. Tai, a mountain that has been a place of religious worship for around three millennia.

Is Harmony just another version of Android?

No, although it can run Android apps.

At Harmony’s launch last August, Yu said the operating system was ready for smartphones anytime: “Migrating Android apps to Harmony is very easy and only requires one or two days’ work.”

A large part of the difference between Harmony and the current market leaders, Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS, lies in something called a kernel, which is the foundation of every OS.

Kernels handle interactions with the underlying hardware, allocate resources, and define how programs are executed and operated.

Android and iOS are based on monolithic kernels, meaning everything needed to run the system exists within the kernel.

Harmony, on the other hand, is a microkernel-based operating system designed to be used across all of Huawei’s devices. Rather than having everything in the same place, a microkernel is more modular.

This is similar to Legos: the system can be broken down into smaller components and pieced back together to support future devices and enable specific features, Huawei product marketing senior manager James Lu reportedly told Philippines-based tech site Revu.

Simply put, microkernels are more lightweight because they run only basic operations on a device. Everything else is left to other parts of the system, running as processes outside the kernel. This means microkernels are more adaptable: developers do not need to customise them for each new device.

This separation between basic and device-specific operations is key to Huawei’s goal of creating a shared ecosystem across devices from smartphones to smart speakers, wearables and in-vehicle systems.

Yu said at the operating system’s launch last August that with Google’s and Apple’s monolithic kernel architectures, different devices are fragmented and work on different operating systems.

“It is very complicated,” he said. “The future development direction of the operating system is microkernel: we need to provide a future OS for the intelligent era [covering] all scenarios.”

Why are there so few popular operating systems?

Creating a unified OS that can be used across multiple devices is a gargantuan task, as developers need to account for all the processes that could be required by the software and hardware in the ecosystem. This is a complex project that entails a large commitment of time and money.

On top of that, developers have to ensure that the OS is compatible with existing apps, which are mostly built for market leaders Android and iOS. A new system that cannot run popular apps is of little use to the average user.

Past attempts by other companies to create an Android alternative have failed to overcome this problem.

Microsoft struggled to get app developers on board to make apps for its Windows Phone family of mobile OSes, which was discontinued in 2017, despite trying “very hard” to incentivise them – even by paying them and writing apps for them, according to Microsoft executive Joe Belfiore.

At some point, the American software giant tried to add a layer to Windows that could run Android apps, but could not get all Android apps to run smoothly.

Samsung also tried to replace Android on smartphones with its Tizen OS, but that effort also came to nothing.

“Apps are the challenge for this new OS,” Bryan Ma, vice-president for client devices research at IDC, told the Post last year. “Even if they are trying to make it easy for Android developers to port their apps over, it still requires an effort to recompile and test their apps. Also, Google is unlikely to port its first-party apps over, so it’s still a thorn in Huawei’s side for their overseas phones.”

Similarly, if Huawei OS cannot run Android apps then the lack of a supporting ecosystem of its own will remain a headache for the Chinese company.

Huawei has a solution for this in the form of a tool it has spent 10 years developing, known as the Ark Compiler. Using the Ark Compiler, outside developers can rework Android apps for Harmony, a process that Huawei’s Yu says will take around one to two days.

The resulting app would be compatible across all Huawei devices.

Unlike Google’s approach of interpreting code during execution, Huawei said its Ark Compiler is designed for deployment during software development and can enable direct translation into machine language, removing the need for an “interpreter” during installation and execution.

Can Harmony survive and thrive in a duopoly market?

Google’s Android and Apple’s proprietary iOS have a stranglehold on smartphone operating systems, with almost 99 per cent of the global market share, according to a Statista report in August this year.

Other OSes, including those from tech giants Samsung and Alibaba Group Holding – which developed the Tizen and YunOS systems respectively – have failed to take root. Tizen’s and YunOS’s applications have been restricted to smart TVs.

It is one thing to offer the option to port apps through the Ark Compiler, but whether developers will use it is another question entirely: One to two days is not long, but it is still one to two days longer than their current workflow.

Their incentive to do so depends on consumers embracing Harmony OS, and while Huawei remains on the US trade blacklist it remains to be seen whether users will be able [or want] to migrate popular US apps such as Facebook and Twitter on to Harmony via the Ark Compiler.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.