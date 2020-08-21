Have you heard: A round-up of iPhone 12 rumours

It wasn’t a complete surprise though, given that the latest iPad Pro sports the same flat-sided shape and was well-received. Personally, I felt that my old iPhone 4S was much easier to hold compared to my current iPhone XR.

There might be differences to where some stuff is placed on the body too, like the SIM card tray.

Other rumours say that the biggest of the new iPhones will clock in at 7.4mm thick, roughly 10 per cent thinner than the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s 8.1mm.

But the shocking one is the possible addition of magnets built into the inside of the phone – to help with wireless charging?