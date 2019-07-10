Health on track: How Southeast Asian startups are taking healthcare into the digital age

Read also

He said that it would be wrong to generalise a user's health info, and claimed generally there would be enough meaningful data to make meaningful predictions.

Also, as AI gains access to more data, the solutions would become more personalised.

He said personalisation also encourages customers to keep using its health tracking services.

"Healthcare demands empathy and a personalised approach. If the app is personalised, if it proves to be helpful, then the customer will be driven to use it," he said.

"Making it work passively by linking to Apple Health and Google Fit also encourages users to stick with it," he said.

Personalised prompts

One of Vivant's products that test this theory is the women's health tracking app, Nyra.

The app will prompt users with relevant health advice based on users' menstrual cycles. Users can also anonymously query doctors via the in-app chat.

A father of two girls, Raha says femtech (female health tech) is large enough to become a niche under the umbrella of health tech. Research suggests it will be a US$50 billion (S$69 billion) industry within the next five to 10 years, he said.

"There are certain diseases that affect women more, like arthritis and autoimmune issues that have to be addressed," he said.

With offices in Malaysia, Singapore and India, Vivant localises the app for each market - for instance, Nyra supports both English and Bahasa Malaysia and localises content to fit Malaysian lifestyles.

Vivant Malaysia country lead and director Vishal Doshi claimed the company is in talks with corporates, hospitals, clinics and insurers.

Asked what are the Malaysian health industry's main concerns, he replied that the big conversation is about rising healthcare costs and non-communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes.

Vishal says the company is also pushing for healthcare records to be migrated from pen and paper to digital, which would improve record-keeping and ensure better patient safety.

Referring to American healthcare regulations which insist on digital record-keeping, he predicted it will only be a matter of time before local medical institutions follow suit.

Predicting the future

Singaporean health tech startup Ucare cited another advantage for medical institutions to go digital - they will be able to use the extensive patient data to predict future treatment options and costs.