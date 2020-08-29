Here are all the games from the 2020 Gamescom Opening Night Live

The 2020 edition of Gamescom Opening Night Live was a real treasure trove of information, dropping us a near-absurd amount of gameplay footage, updates, worldwide premieres and even the odd developer interview over the two and a half hour livestream.

However, do note that not all the games made the cut - there were six titles, namely Hyper Scape, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, The Dark Pictures: Little Hope, Warframe and Godfall, that we’ve opted to omit from this compilation because we felt that they didn’t really bring anything new to the ONL table.

Fortunately, that’s just a handful of the 30-odd games showcased - we’ve done up a quick run-through of the others and tossed in all of the associated trailers as well so you guys don’t have to trawl through YouTube. With that said, let’s get right into it.

1. Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War (Nov 13, 2020)

The first performer for ONL 2020 was the much-awaited Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War, and what we got was a previously-unseen cinematic taken directly from the game’s narrative.

The short dialogue sequence features the original Black Ops cast - Frank Woods, Alex Mason and Jason Hudson, along with some CIA bigwigs and US President Ronald Reagan discussing the threat posed by the Cold War espionage agent code-named “Perseus”.

Well, at least we know who the baddie is...or do we?

2. Unknown 9 - Awakening (TBA)

We don’t have much information on this one, unfortunately. All we get is a short CG trailer of a young girl trying to avoid some bullies, before seemingly phasing out of this reality completely. At the end of the trailer, we see her claw into a wall to retrieve something - and a split-second frame of a mysterious cast of characters.

3. Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods, Part One expansion (Oct 20, 2020)

The first trailer for Doom Eternal’s expansion has finally been released! In this story DLC, the Doomguy will have to deal with the fallout of the main story, by confronting an ancient evil awoken from an imbalance in heaven.

He caused that imbalance by slaying demons, and he’ll have to solve it by… slaying more demons. The Ancient Gods can be purchased and played as a standalone game, bundled with Doom Eternal’s multiplayer component - Battlemode.

Doom Eternal is excellent. Play it.

4. Dragon Age 4 (TBA)

BioWare dropped in on Gamescom to drop a video update on development of the next game in the Dragon Age franchise. Basically? It’s still pretty far out. In fact, it’s so far out that we still don’t get to see much gameplay - but at least we know they’re recording voices already.

So, probably 2022? If we’re being optimistic?

5. Surgeon Simulator 2 (Now available)

If you’re into silly games to stream or play with friends that involve practicing surgery on someone, this is the game you want to pick up. Christopher Lloyd showed up as Doc Brown from Back to the Future to advertise this - so that was cool, I guess?

6. Bridge Constructor - The Walking Dead (2020)

Host Geoff Keighley warned us that this would be the most unexpected game of the showcase - and he was right! In this game, you have to build physics-based bridges in a variety of levels - while fighting off zombies at the same time, for whatever reason?

7. Sam & Max VR (TBA)

Sam & Max are back - in virtual reality! We don’t have much information on this game just yet, but this trailer’s worth checking out for the nostalgia factor alone.

8. World of Warcraft: Shadowlands (Oct 27, 2020)

World of Warcraft’s hotly-anticipated expansion has finally received a release date: October 27. This expansion throws players into the afterlife, where they can side with different ‘Covenants’ and experience branching storylines. Check out our full breakdown of what to expect in the Shadowlands!

9. Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (TBA)

We’re getting another Warhammer game. This time, it’s a strategy game set in the world of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar!

10. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Oct 2, 2020)

Crash Bandicoot 4 just got a lot more difficult. Revealed during this showcase, the game will feature ‘Flashback Tapes’, which are incredibly difficult levels with puzzles set in the ‘90s.

This is a throwback to Crash’s earlier days, when Neo Cortex spent his time testing Crash and Coco before the first game. You’ll have to collect these Flashback Tapes within the levels you play, making them more of a fun bonus than anything else.

We played Crash Bandicoot 4 - and it’s shaping up to be a really fun platformer!

11. Outriders (Late 2020)

Developer People Can Fly dropped by to debut a new trailer Outriders - an action-RPG with an emphasis on RPG. This trailer shows off the Technomancer, a character class available to players in-game with special abilities.

It also introduces Enoch, a war-torn planet, and the various locations players will visit to shoot things.

13. Teardown (TBA)

This was one of my personal highlights of the show. Developed by a very small team, Teardown is a game with an impressive level of destructibility. Players can freely explore levels and interact with the environment in creative ways - before committing a seamless heist and escaping within an allotted time.

The trailer shows off just one method of pulling off a heist - but you can surely get more creative with it.

14. Little Nightmares II (Feb 11, 2021)

If you’re one of those folks who appreciate a good scare, then feel free to return to The Pale City with Mono and Six in Little Nightmares II.

Developed by Bandai Namco and set for a Feb 11 release on PS4 (the PS5 version comes later in 2021), this instalment seems a few notches creepier than the last, and that was scary enough. On that note, I think I’ll go to bed with the lights on tonight.

15. Star Wars: Squadrons (Oct 2, 2020)

The new trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons focuses on the game’s single-player story, which is jam-packed with familiar faces from the Star Wars universe. From Wedge Antilles to Star Wars Rebels’ Hera Syndulla, the gang’s all here.

16. Star Wars: Journey to Batuu - The Sims 4 DLC (Sept 8, 2020)

In an interesting crossover with Star Wars’ Galaxy Edge theme park, players can now journey to the world of Batuu… in The Sims 4. If you’ve ever wanted to decorate your Sims’ houses in Star Wars-like furniture and wallpaper, now’s your chance!

17. Twelve Minutes (TBA)

Granted, Annapurna Interactive’s thriller about a man trapped in a time loop isn’t the newest kid on the block, but you might like to know that they’ve managed to get a star-studded cast of voice actors on board for it, including the likes of James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe.

18. Mafia: Definitive Edition (Sept 25, 2020)

This remake of the classic Mafia game looks pretty great. You play as a cab driver named Tommy Angela, who gets entangled with the Salieri crime family. Like any good mobster story, Tommy starts rising through the ranks of the Mafia - only to find more bullets than expected on the other side.

19. Lemnis Gate (Early 2021)

Now this is some interesting stuff. Blending first-person shooters and turn-based strategy might sound like a full-blown contradiction, but it’s a contradiction that just might work.

Developed by the ingenious minds at Ratloop Games, Lemnis Gate brings an extremely unique spin to the FPS genre, where players have to shoot, counterplay and dodge their opponents...all in advance.

20. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (2021)

Lego’s next Star Wars game is almost impossibly massive. It overhauls typical Lego-style gameplay with new over-the-shoulder combat and more complicated bossfights. The game encapsulates all nine mainline Star Wars movies - and some content from its spin-offs, it seems.

21. Struggling (Now available)

An oddball among oddballs, Struggling is a rather grotesque physics-based platformer that puts you in control of a misshapen blob of flesh trying to survive the various obstacles being thrown at it.

Created by the folks at Frontier Foundry, it’s one of those games where you don’t quite know what you could, or should say about it. In other news, it’s out now on Nintendo Switch.

22. Age of Empires III (Oct 15, 2020)

It’s once again time to raise your flags and lay the foundations of your great empire, this time with enhanced audio and 4K Ultra HD graphics. Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition releases Oct 15 with two new civilisations, the Inca and the Swedes, and two new game modes added to the fray.

23. Chorvs (2021)

If being chased by a cult and/or piloting a living spacecraft are items on your bucket list, then Chorvs is right up your alley.

Although it was first revealed about three months ago, the new trailer finally gives us our first glimpse of the gameplay experience, and if you’re a fan of the Ace Combat games, chances are you’ll probably like this one too.

24. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 2 (TBA)

Let’s be honest; we all like Fall Guys, and Mediatonic has been busy working on new additions, costumes and obstacles for us to dodge (or get hit by) in Season 2.

Based on the trailer, it seems things are literally going to get medieval - we’ve got everything from drawbridges to swinging axes and those ridiculously adorable dragon costumes.

25. Wasteland 3 (Aug 28, 2020)

The new trailer for Wasteland 3 introduces Liberty, the woman who rules Colorado with an iron fist. Despite their father’s efforts, it appears Liberty’s two brothers simply weren’t up to the task of managing their territory, so she decided to take matters into her own hands. Rangers, go back to Arizona.

26. Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond (2020)

As far as immersiveness goes, VR is probably the deepest we can go right now with respect to video gaming, and Respawn Entertainment intends to floor the gas pedal with Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond.

Featuring a level of motion and interactivity that’s unmatched by many other VR shooters, you’ll be infiltrating Nazi bases, supporting the French resistance and even fighting on D-Day as you embark on missions all across the European front.

27. Spellbreak (Sept 3, 2020)

If you’ve ever wanted to hurl fireballs, ice bolts or lightning blasts at other people, well, now you can...in this game, at least. Spellbreak is a free-to-play third-person battle royale where players cast spells at each other (duh) to determine who comes out on top.

It’ll be available on all major gaming platforms come September 3, so feel free to give it a whirl then.

28. Turrican (TBA)

Retro fans, here’s something for you to enjoy. Often referred to as one of the best indie game developers in history, Factor 5 returns to the stage with a trailer featuring their smash hit Turrican.

Well, we don’t know what exactly they’re hinting at here, but it’s probably a remaster considering the game is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

29. Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Nov 10, 2020)

Yeah, we get it - Destiny 2’s Beyond Light expansion isn't exactly fresh off the press, but if you’re interested, the ONL trailer did show off more footage of the Stasis subclasses, so there’s that.

30. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Holiday 2020)

In this extended 7-minute long demo for the anticipated PlayStation 5 exclusive, Ratchet and Clank find themselves bouncing through universes at high speed. Dr. Nefarious returns to do battle with the duo, armed with a ‘Dimensionator’, which Ratchet so brilliantly breaks.

This causes the both of them to be separated - and Clank finds himself in the future with a mysterious female Lombax.

