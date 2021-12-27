Here are the best accessories to buy for your new iPad

Apple's iPads are on a roll. In Apple's last earnings report, iPad revenue grew by an incredible 79 per cent year-on-year. And just weeks ago, Apple announced the updated iPad Pro which features the company's amazing M1 chip.

Over the years, we’ve been adding on accessories to help improve the iPad's functionality. Devices like Bluetooth keyboards, mice, and hardened cases have turned the iPad from a mere tablet to a bona fide tool for professionals. And besides Apple-manufactured accessories, there are quite a few third-party vendors who have all jumped on the iPad bandwagon.

So, given the updates to the iPad, it felt like a good time to take a look at some of the accessories that are available for use with the iPad.

PHOTO: Twitter/Twelvesouth

Ever been on a plane and wanted to use your own earbud or headphones only to realise that you forgot they were wireless? Well, now you can not only still listen to them, but also share your audio wirelessly using the Twelve South AirFly Pro. Wirelessly transmit audio from your in-flight entertainment, gym equipment, gaming devices, TVs, or any 3.5 audio jack to your earbuds and headphones.

Buy it now with free shipping for $87.20 (UP $109).

PHOTO: Twitter/SennheiserIndia

The Sennheiser True Momentum Wireless 2 earbuds are Sennheiser’s second-generation flagship true wireless earbud and the best you can buy today. It supports all three major wireless codecs — aptX, AAC, and SBC — so working with Android and iOS devices is no problem. Its active noise-cancellation function is also adept at drowning out noise from the environment. The app lets you customise the sound and earbuds’ controls to your liking.

You can buy them now for $379 and get free shipping too.

PHOTO: Twitter/Geekylist

The JBL Flip 5 is a Bluetooth (4.2) speaker with a USB-C charging port and cable that delivers excellent sound quality. This port helps lower the charging time for the 4800mAh battery to just 2.5 hours from flat to fully charged. The Flip 5 is waterproof to an IPX7 rating so you can take it down to a depth of one metre for 30 minutes.

Buy it now for $129 (UP $179) and get free shipping.

PHOTO: Twitter/MacRumors

The Sony WH-1000XM4 features more effective noise-cancellation thanks to its Bluetooth Audio SoC that samples music and noise at over 700 times per second, making it more effective at nullifying higher frequency sounds like human conversations. It can also connect to two devices simultaneously and switch quickly between them. It supports AAC and LDAC (no AptX, sadly), and plays music through 40mm dynamic drivers.

Buy it now for $469 (UP $549) and get it with free shipping too.

Editor's note and disclaimer: The deals are not an endorsement or recommendation of the product from the editorial team. Instead, the listed items present themselves as a good deal based on the novelty factor and how much of a discount it is being offered from standard retail pricing at the time of publishing.

Please note that we are not responsible in any way if you are unable to secure the listed offer due to errors on our part or should the offers expire by the time you have checked them.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.