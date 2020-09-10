Here's how much it'll cost to get a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G from M1, Singtel and StarHub

We’ve all had some time to drool of the near-perfection of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G.

Unfortunately, at the same time, we’ve also had to grab our wallets in dismay at the $2,888 price. Premium smartphones are commanding increasingly premium prices. The Fold 2 is a good example of this, and we’re not even talking about the Thom Browne edition !

For some drool-inducing video of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, check out our video preview here.

With an official retail price of $2,888 and a Sept 18 release date , I’ve been waiting on local telcos to announce their pre-order pricing and deals today.

So, for those who are interested in signing up to a new two-year contract to get a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, the following are the price plans available from M1, Singtel, and StarHub for a 256GB device.

M1 Price Plans

Choose base plan and plan add-on $40 base plan $10 add-on $38 add-on $70 add-on $195 add-on 12GB 17GB 42GB 77GB 112GB 100 min 200 min 300 min 500 min Unlimited min 100 SMS 200 SMS 300 SMS 500 SMS 1000 SMS Subscription $40 $50 $78 $110 $235 Galaxy Z Fold2 5G price $2,349 $2,139 $1,819 $1,599 $499 Pre-order exclusives: Galaxy Watch 3 (worth $698) Free registration (for online sign-up only) Free-flow weekend data for 3 months for new sign-ups (or 6 months if you switch to M1) Free delivery (for online sign-up/re-contract only) Free VIU subscription up to 12 months (Sign up or re-contract on $40 Base Plan + $38 Add-on and above to enjoy this offer. T&Cs apply.)

Singtel Price Plans

Plans XO Plans (free weekend local data) Combo Plans XO 48 XO 78 XO 108 Combo 2 Combo 3 Combo 6 Combo 12* 5GB (+5GB) 30GB (+10GB) 50GB (+20GB) 2GB 3GB (+1GB) 6GB (+1GB) 12GB 100 min 300 min 500 min 200 min Unlimited min Unlimited min Unlimited min 100 SMS 300 SMS 500 SMS 1000 SMS Unlimited SMS Unlimited SMS Unlimited SMS Subscription $48 $78 $108 $42.90 $72.90 $99.90 $239.90 Galaxy Z Fold2 5G price $2,118 $1,828 $1,598 $2,198 $1,968 $1,728 $848 Pre-order exclusives: Free registration and SIM card ((worth $48.15) when you switch from another telco) Free delivery or same day collection (at your nearest POPStation or Singtel Shop. Discount will be displayed at Order Summary) 24 free months of DATA X 3 (on a Combo 2 mobile plan & above) 10GB at $10/mth (on all Combo and XO plans) $100 off your device (on a new XO 48 mobile plan & above or when you upgrade to a Combo 3 mobile plan and above) $200 off your device (with a new sign up or upgrade to DATA X INFINITY on Combo 2 mobile plan & above) $100 off your device (Combo 2 mobile plan & above) Total savings will be displayed at Order Summary. This promotion ends Sept 13. *Combo 12 subscribers also enjoy a $500 yearly handset upgrade voucher, Free Caller-ID & AutoRoam* Singtel also has price plans for Youth and Elderly but we are featuring the mainstream plans here. Get details on those plans at the Singtel website.

StarHub Price Plans

Plans 4G Mobile+ 4G $55 4G $80 4G $110 Mobile+ $65 Mobile+ $95 Mobile+ $155 15GB 40GB 70GB 30GB 60GB 120GB 100 min 300 min 500 min 200 min 600 min 1000 min 5.35 cents per SMS 5.35 cents per SMS 5.35 cents per SMS 200 SMS 600 SMS 1000 SMS Subscription $55 $80 $110 $65 $95 $155 Galaxy Z Fold2 5G price $2,099 $1,819 $1,569 $1,959 $1,699 $1,099 Pre-order now to receive a Galaxy Watch 3 Bluetooth worth $698 Plus, enjoy up to $300 savings when you switch to StarHub or sign up a new Mobile+ $155 2-year plan Free SIM card and registration and Free delivery Free international roaming Free three-month Amazon Prime Total savings will be displayed at Order Summary For Mobile+ Subscribers: First access to StarHub 5G Free 12-months of StarHub TV+ Free 1 month Antstream Free caller number display

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.