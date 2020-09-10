Here's how much it'll cost to get a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G from M1, Singtel and StarHub

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G.
We’ve all had some time to drool of the near-perfection of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G.

Unfortunately, at the same time, we’ve also had to grab our wallets in dismay at the $2,888 price. Premium smartphones are commanding increasingly premium prices. The Fold 2 is a good example of this, and we’re not even talking about the Thom Browne edition !

For some drool-inducing video of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, check out our video preview here.

With an official retail price of $2,888 and a Sept 18 release date , I’ve been waiting on local telcos to announce their pre-order pricing and deals today.

So, for those who are interested in signing up to a new two-year contract to get a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, the following are the price plans available from M1, Singtel, and StarHub for a 256GB device.

M1 Price Plans

Choose base plan and plan add-on

$40 base plan

$10 add-on

$38 add-on

$70 add-on

$195 add-on

12GB

17GB

42GB

77GB

112GB

100 min

200 min

300 min

500 min

Unlimited min

100 SMS

200 SMS

300 SMS

500 SMS

1000 SMS

Subscription

$40

$50

$78

$110

$235

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G price

$2,349

$2,139

$1,819

$1,599

$499

Pre-order exclusives:

Galaxy Watch 3 (worth $698)

Free registration (for online sign-up only)

Free-flow weekend data for 3 months for new sign-ups (or 6 months if you switch to M1)

Free delivery (for online sign-up/re-contract only)

Free VIU subscription up to 12 months (Sign up or re-contract on $40 Base Plan + $38 Add-on and above to enjoy this offer. T&Cs apply.)

Singtel Price Plans

Plans

XO Plans (free weekend local data)

Combo Plans

XO 48

XO 78

XO 108

Combo 2

Combo 3

Combo 6

Combo 12*

5GB (+5GB)

30GB (+10GB)

50GB (+20GB)

2GB

3GB (+1GB)

6GB (+1GB)

12GB

100 min

300 min

500 min

200 min

Unlimited min

Unlimited min

Unlimited min

100 SMS

300 SMS

500 SMS

1000 SMS

Unlimited SMS

Unlimited SMS

Unlimited SMS

Subscription

$48

$78

$108

$42.90

$72.90

$99.90

$239.90

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G price

$2,118

$1,828

$1,598

$2,198

$1,968

$1,728

$848

Pre-order exclusives:

Free registration and SIM card ((worth $48.15) when you switch from another telco)

Free delivery or same day collection (at your nearest POPStation or Singtel Shop. Discount will be displayed at Order Summary)

24 free months of DATA X 3 (on a Combo 2 mobile plan & above)

10GB at $10/mth (on all Combo and XO plans)

$100 off your device (on a new XO 48 mobile plan & above or when you upgrade

to a Combo 3 mobile plan and above)

$200 off your device (with a new sign up or upgrade to DATA X INFINITY

on Combo 2 mobile plan & above)

$100 off your device (Combo 2 mobile plan & above)

Total savings will be displayed at Order Summary. This promotion ends Sept 13.

*Combo 12 subscribers also enjoy a $500 yearly handset upgrade voucher, Free Caller-ID & AutoRoam*

Singtel also has price plans for Youth and Elderly but we are featuring the mainstream plans here. Get details on those plans at the Singtel website

StarHub Price Plans

Plans

4G

Mobile+

4G $55

4G $80

4G $110

Mobile+ $65

Mobile+ $95

Mobile+ $155

15GB

40GB

70GB

30GB

60GB

120GB

100 min

300 min

500 min

200 min

600 min

1000 min

5.35 cents per SMS

5.35 cents per SMS

5.35 cents per SMS

200 SMS

600 SMS

1000 SMS

Subscription

$55

$80

$110

$65

$95

$155

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G price

$2,099

$1,819

$1,569

$1,959

$1,699

$1,099

Pre-order now to receive a Galaxy Watch 3 Bluetooth worth $698

Plus, enjoy up to $300 savings when you switch to StarHub or sign up a new Mobile+ $155 2-year plan

 Free SIM card and registration and Free delivery

Free international roaming

Free three-month Amazon Prime

Total savings will be displayed at Order Summary

 

 

 

 

For Mobile+ Subscribers:

First access to StarHub 5G

Free 12-months of StarHub TV+

Free 1 month Antstream

Free caller number display

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

