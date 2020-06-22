Here's what to expect from Apple's WWDC 2020, according to Bloomberg

Apple's WWDC 2020 will be held in a few days and Bloomberg has provided an outline of what to expect at the online event.

Besides making a major announcement about its decision to move away from Intel chips for the Mac, Apple will be updating macOS to improve the process of porting iOS updates to the Mac devices.

This is likely to be an enhancement to the software development kit that was released last year to help developers re-work their iPad apps to run on Mac.

The tvOS is expected to have minor upgrades to complement a new Apple TV set-top box that will be unveiled later this year. The watchOS will bring new faces, a kids mode, and a new sleep tracking app which Bloomberg reported in February 2019.

The sleep tracking app was accidentally mentioned in the Alarms app screenshot last year. 9to5Mac reported in September 2019 that the sleep tracking app does not require any special hardware to work.

The sleep tracking is likely to integrate some technologies from Beddit, a sleep tracking firm that Apple acquired three years ago.

The HomePod speaker will be updated as well and that may include the support of third-party music streaming services. A smaller version of the HomePod is said to be unveiled later this year.

iOS will be getting new features such as the option to use the iPhone as a car key, a built-in translator, new tools for developers to build AR apps, updates for the Podcast service and possibly opening up the platform to third-party apps so that users can have the freedom to choose their default mail app and web browser.

With these softwate updates, Apple is expected to announce other new hardware devices suchas the Apple Watch, four new iPhone models, a new iMac, a new MacBook Pro, its first pair of premium over-ear headphones and AirTags.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.