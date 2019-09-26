The hi-tech features at Beijing's new Daxing International Airport

Read also

The late architect, who died in 2016 before she was able to see the project to fruition, was renowned for her monumental, experimental and aggressively curvilinear work.

While the advanced technologies adopted by Beijing Daxing International Airport may follow the spirit behind Hadid's design, time will tell if the new facility would join Singapore's Changi and Qatar's Hamad in the rankings of the world's top airports.

Here are three of the hi-tech features now deployed at Beijing's new airport.

The mobile infrastructure at the Beijing Daxing International Airport supports 5G technology, which provides peak data rates up to 100 times faster than 4G. PHOTO: Reuters

5G

Huawei Technologies, China Eastern Airlines and China Unicom have joined forces to introduce a 5G-based smart travel system, which supports the facial recognition technology set-up at the airport's security gates and check-in stations, as well as paperless luggage-tracking service.

#Huawei jointly introduces a superfast #5G-based smart travel system at the new Beijing Daxing International Airport, which is scheduled to begin operations at the end of this month. #HuaweiFacts — Huawei Facts (@HuaweiFacts) September 24, 2019

That infrastructure "makes the airport a new model for utilising a 5G Gigabit network in the civil aviation industry", said telecommunications equipment supplier Huawei in a statement released on Monday.