Hong Kong churches take to live-streaming services amid virus fears

Churches in Hong Kong will carry on with their services or mass on Sunday, but in a new format - live-streaming - under the spectre of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

The contagion, which the World Health Organisation has declared a global health emergency, has snowballed, with the number of cases in mainland China rising to more than 11,700 on Saturday, coupled with a death toll of over 250.

Hong Kong recorded its 13th case late on Friday evening.

The Catholic diocese of Hong Kong said mass would continue as usual, but some individual churches chose to cancel other activities. For example, Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Mid-Levels cited public health concerns in scrapping a Lunar New Year fellowship event scheduled after morning masses on Sunday.

Some Christian churches such as Kingdom Family Church in Kwun Tong and Yan Fook Church headquartered in Cheung Sha Wan have closed their doors and said they would deliver Sunday services online.

"This is a responsible arrangement, because the disease is more contagious than the severe acute respiratory syndrome," Kingdom Family Church senior leader Louisa Ma said. "And attending Sunday service is not about the building or the place itself, but about the spiritual relationship and companionship among brothers and sisters."

She added that the church's daily prayer meetings would continue next week, but would be live-streamed on Facebook from the homes of leaders.

Yan Fook Church asked its 10,000-plus members not to come to its churches in East Kowloon, Ma On Shan and Yuen Long on Saturday and Sunday, adding it would broadcast a pre-recorded sermon on its website.

Meanwhile, St Andrew's Church in Tsim Sha Tsui scrapped its youth and children gatherings, announcing it would skip communion on Sunday and urging followers to sanitise their hands and put on face masks.