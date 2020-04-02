Hong Kong churches take to live-streaming services amid virus fears

Churches and followers say worship is about the spirit of brother and sisterhood rather than having to be physically present among others.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Denise Tsang
South China Morning Post

Churches in Hong Kong will carry on with their services or mass on Sunday, but in a new format - live-streaming - under the spectre of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

The contagion, which the World Health Organisation has declared a global health emergency, has snowballed, with the number of cases in mainland China rising to more than 11,700 on Saturday, coupled with a death toll of over 250.

Hong Kong recorded its 13th case late on Friday evening.

The Catholic diocese of Hong Kong said mass would continue as usual, but some individual churches chose to cancel other activities. For example, Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Mid-Levels cited public health concerns in scrapping a Lunar New Year fellowship event scheduled after morning masses on Sunday.

Some Christian churches such as Kingdom Family Church in Kwun Tong and Yan Fook Church headquartered in Cheung Sha Wan have closed their doors and said they would deliver Sunday services online.

"This is a responsible arrangement, because the disease is more contagious than the severe acute respiratory syndrome," Kingdom Family Church senior leader Louisa Ma said. "And attending Sunday service is not about the building or the place itself, but about the spiritual relationship and companionship among brothers and sisters."

She added that the church's daily prayer meetings would continue next week, but would be live-streamed on Facebook from the homes of leaders.

Yan Fook Church asked its 10,000-plus members not to come to its churches in East Kowloon, Ma On Shan and Yuen Long on Saturday and Sunday, adding it would broadcast a pre-recorded sermon on its website.

Meanwhile, St Andrew's Church in Tsim Sha Tsui scrapped its youth and children gatherings, announcing it would skip communion on Sunday and urging followers to sanitise their hands and put on face masks.

International Christian Assembly, a Christian church based in North Point, will still welcome its congregation for Sunday service, but told those feeling unwell to stay home, and those who had visited mainland China to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Senior pastor Dr Edmound Teo said the church provided options for its 3,000 members, who could either worship and watch sermons online or head to the church for Sunday service.

"We have been providing live-streaming services for two to three years, because people can't always come to church as they travel, and there were three typhoons that hit Hong Kong in a short period," he said, adding that online services also came in handy when traffic was disrupted by anti-government protests in recent months.

"We have invested resources in multimedia and want to bring the church to the community," he said.

International Christian Assembly's head of media Martin Lai said live-streaming was done in English, Cantonese, Indonesian, Nepali, Sri Lankan and Thai on four channels - its Facebook page, website, YouTube and the church's app.

"In future, we will add more features to customise and personalise live-stream services to create more interactions with the audience," he said.

Ken Lung, 50, who has attended The Vine church for the past 12 years, said he would still go to Sunday services in person. The Vine, with thousands of members, will add live-streaming services on Facebook on Sunday, on top of its existing four rounds of services at its Wan Chai site.

"Both ways work for me, but for now I will still go in person if I can. Technology is a beautiful thing and I've often enjoyed the online church experience," Lung, a senior marketing executive, said.

"Ultimately, it's about setting aside time to worship."

According to the latest official figures, Hong Kong in 2016 had about 380,000 Catholics in 52 parishes and about 480,000 protestant Christians with about 1,450 congregations.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

