Hong Kong classes that shifted to web amid Covid-19 left trail of complaints

Classes covering everything from English to phonics to dance were the subject of more than 250 complaints after providers demanded students accept online versions amid the coronavirus pandemic rather than provide refunds, Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog has found.

One complaint said a HK$7,200 (S$1,300) Latin dance course had required students to practise their moves in front of a computer screen in their tiny flats, while a 90-minute face-to-face language course was chopped to just 15 minutes online.

In the first five months of the year, the Consumer Council received a total of 273 complaints about private tuition and extracurricular classes, a 117 per cent increase in the number of similar complaints for the same period last year.

“Under the pandemic, many interest classes were changed to online formats, which led to many disputes and miscommunication between course providers and consumers,” said Lui Wing-cheong, vice-chairman of the watchdog’s research and testing committee.

“[We] understand that quite a number of industries are having a difficult time providing services with social-distancing measures in place,” Lui said.

Course providers should not exploit contract terms such as “non-refundable” or “reserving the right of final decision” as indemnities to unilaterally change class arrangements, he added.

Lui stressed that course providers must ensure that online content, teaching hours and teacher qualifications should be comparable with what they would be in face-to-face classroom settings.

The dance studio behind the HK$7,200 lessons initially refused to extend the window in which students could complete their 48-session program after making changes in February, according to one of the cases highlighted by the watchdog.

The dance studio gave students two options – taking the classes online or joining face-to-face classes in the studio with up to six students per session.

The complainant was reluctant to take his daughter to class, saying it was impossible to practise social distancing while taking Latin dance.

At the same time, there was not enough space at home to perform the dance moves and he was worried his daughter might get injured bumping into things.

In a separate case, parents who signed their children up for an online kindergarten phonics course were forced to jump in and handle some of the teaching duties themselves as teachers’ hours were slashed 80 per cent amid school closures.

The complainant said she paid HK$9,100 to enrol her son in a third-year kindergarten (K3) phonics class that was supposed to feature 90-minute face-to-face tutorials with an expatriate teacher.

However, the lesson times were slashed to 15-minute online sessions after classes were suspended due to the coronavirus.

The course provider then asked parents to print out the teaching materials and accompany their kids during the online sessions at home.

The complainant argued kindergarten children would find it difficult to concentrate learning on a screen, while parents could not easily adjust their schedules to sit with their children for online classes.

In that instance, the course provider refunded the tuition fee after repeated conciliation from the council.

After shutting down on-campus learning at the height of the coronavirus, the Education Bureau began allowing pupils to go back to school in phases starting May 25.

On Monday, more than 200,000 pupils ranging from the last year of kindergarten (K3) to Primary Three resumed classes. However, the Education Bureau has not announced whether students below K3 will resume classes this academic year.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.