Hong Kong police accused of stifling freedoms by asking Facebook to remove protest posts

Hong Kong police have asked Facebook to remove posts containing what they said were defamatory or unfounded allegations about their handling of anti-government protests, leading to accusations the force was interfering with free speech.
The Post has learned the social media giant will not delete any of the posts flagged by police despite two formal requests demanding it to do so, which also included a call for the company to surrender all relevant information for the investigation.
A message by opposition lawmaker Alvin Yeung Ngok-kiu, of the Civic Party, was among those complained about to Facebook. Yeung said he had simply relayed what television media had reported on the shooting of a student.
Police raised concerns in a letter dated October 9 about posts published the previous month, including one alleging officers harassed a female protester during a car search in Tung Chung.
Another accused police of "killing Hong Kong people" in a campaign urging internet users to file complaints with the White House about what they called "police brutality".
The force also highlighted a post tagged "live shot fired to kill citizen", claiming the author of the message had sought to "makeup facts" and distort the aim of the police operation.
In its letter, publicly available on its official website, the force said: "As a global social media platform, Facebook absolutely has the responsibility to ensure that contents dispatched by its users are factual and in the public interest."
Facebook apparently did not heed the police's demands and the force issued another letter last Thursday, expressing "extreme disappointment" with the company's inaction.
In the second letter, the force referred to more "defamatory" posts and again insisted Facebook act decisively against "inaccurate reports" and posts that "provoke hatred".
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.