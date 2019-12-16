Hong Kong protests have changed city's dating app rules

Unattached for more than two years, Joe, 30, was thrilled when he had a perfect first date in late August.

They connected on the dating app Bumble, met, and got along so well the Hongkonger, who works in human resources, thought he might be heading for a serious relationship.

Within weeks, however, it was over. She sent him a curt text message saying: "I don't want to continue any more."

Though disappointed, Joe (not his real name) guessed it was because he had revealed he was anti-police and "light yellow" - on the side of pro-democracy protesters, as opposed to "blue" pro-establishment supporters.

"I never thought my political views would get in the way of my dating life," he says.

With Hong Kong's anti-government movement now into its seventh month, singles seeking dates online have begun stating their political views, some making it plain they are not interested in people from the opposite camp.

"I feel that revealing your political stance has become a must on these apps," says Joe, whose Bumble profile now states that he is not looking to meet anyone who supports the police. "It's like we now have another filter."