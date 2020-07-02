Hong Kong researchers unveil device that can detect coronavirus infections quicker than ever

A group of Hong Kong researchers said on Thursday they had invented a cost-effective device for identifying the novel coronavirus in just 40 minutes.

The team, led by Weijia Wen, a physics professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, said the device - which inspects body fluid samples - could spot the coronavirus strain faster than ever before.

"The best thing is that it is fast and portable," Wen said on Thursday.

The device is already in use in two cities in mainland China, and at least one set is being sent to Hubei province, the source of the outbreak, he said.

"We've sent it to many places, and hope people can use it," he said.

The breakthrough comes as experts warn of a testing-kit shortage on the mainland, where by Thursday afternoon more than 28,000 patients had been infected and 563 had died. Those tallies could be underestimates because of a lack of available kits, experts say.

Wen said his team, drawing on resources from his start-up laboratory in Shenzhen, stepped in last month to try making a testing kit.

Traditional detecting devices in labs take anywhere from 90 minutes to three hours to identify the strain, owing to a slower heating method in the process of examining DNA, known as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR).

The PCR heating method is also used in the tests by Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection, which take about three hours to complete.