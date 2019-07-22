Hong Kong start-up that counts protesters applies AI to other uses in city

C&R Wise AI’s project concluded that 265,000 people joined the protest on July 1, while organisers said 550,000 people marched and the police estimated it was 190,000.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Iris Deng
South China Morning Post

C&R Wise AI, the Hong Kong start-up that provided artificial intelligence technology to accurately count the number of street protesters in the city, is also helping universities and railway operators better manage their crowds as private businesses and the government in the former British colony step up their use of AI.

City University of Hong Kong is deploying the company's EdgeAI system, which runs algorithms on an industrial computer to process images of people and objects, to count the number of students and teachers on campus to provide insights into crowd flow at major entrances and exits, according to Raymond Wong, founder and managing director of C&R Wise AI.

The technology is used in the city's subway stations to provide an estimate of passenger waiting times during peak hours, while local gas companies deploy the AI system to detect entries to remote sites as well as leaks or rust on gas pipes that need repair.

Wong, a graduate of the University of Hong Kong with a bachelor and master's degree in computer engineering and computer science, started C&R in 2009 as a software development firm for public organisations and international brands, but soon saw the increasing potential in the application of AI.

He started the AI branch two years ago to focus on using perception-based AI technology to help businesses detect people and various objects.

The focus on C&R Wise comes amid the city's increasing adoption of AI in businesses and public organisations as the government continues to encourage innovation and build a world-class smart city in mobility, living, environment, public service and other fields.

C&R's crowd counting technology came into the public spotlight after the annual July 1 protest march in Hong Kong. Teaming up with Paul Yip, social sciences professor at Hong Kong University, and Edwin Chow, a geography researcher from Texas State University, Wong and his team set up three iPad cameras on Percival Street in Causeway Bay and four more on Arsenal Street in Wan Chai.

Using the technique of object identification, the system tracks protesters when they appear within the camera frame and counts them as they cross a counting line.

One camera covered three lanes and Wong adjusted the locations of the other cameras to avoid overlaps. The algorithm programme ran directly on the iPads rather on the company's industrial computer.

Wong's project concluded that 265,000 people joined the protest on July 1, while organisers said 550,000 people marched and the police estimated it was 190,000.

"AI is more objective and accurate than manual counting," Wong said. "The numbers merely serve as a reference to the public. We hope to train our AI to run better on smartphones and enable accurate counting through this project."

Wong is planning another AI counting project on Sunday, when the Civil Human Rights Front plans another protest march from Causeway Bay to Admiralty.

Since June, Hong Kong has seen a series of record-breaking protests as locals marched against an extradition bill proposed by the Hong Kong government that would have allowed the transfer of suspects to jurisdictions with which Hong Kong has no extradition agreement, including mainland China.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor declared the highly unpopular bill to be "dead" earlier this month, but protesters continue to demand a total withdrawal of the bill and for Lam to step down.

The city's tech-savvy protesters have taken extra precautions to hide their identities during marches by ditching personalised metro cards, switching to instant messaging app Telegram, wearing masks and goggles, and refraining from posting selfies on social media in case they can be identified by law enforcement.

Wong stressed that his project carefully handles privacy issues as it blurs any faces that are capture and deletes all data afterwards.

"We have been very careful with the technology we deploy. We don't use facial recognition, and in fact we deliberately shoot from the back and did not share any of the videos with the third party volunteers. We were merely counting for a number," he explained.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post. 

More about

Digital Hong Kong Artificial Intelligence
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki not splitting assets in divorce settlement
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki not splitting assets in divorce settlement
Ghostbusting in Singapore: Meet the father-son duo banishing demons for a price
Ghostbusting in Singapore: Meet the father-son duo banishing demons for a price
First Chinese superhero film by Marvel sparks controversy over Tony Leung&#039;s role
First Chinese superhero film by Marvel sparks controversy over Tony Leung's role
Good deals must share July 22-28: Free bubble tea, $17 lobster and abalone, $0.99 pizza and other deals
Free bubble tea, $17 lobster and abalone and other deals
Grab investigating incident of man confronting delivery guy for allegedly speeding on PMD
Grab investigating incident of man confronting delivery guy for allegedly speeding on PMD
White-clad mob brutally attacks Hong Kong protesters at MTR station, injuring 36
White-clad mob brutally attacks Hong Kong protesters at MTR station, injuring 36
Russian ex-beauty queen posts photos of son, but does not address divorce with Sultan of Kelantan
Russian ex-beauty queen posts photos of son, but does not address divorce with Sultan of Kelantan
Genius or reckless? Chinese boy, 13, attempts to pilot 2 planes by himself
Genius or reckless? Chinese boy, 13, attempts to pilot 2 planes by himself
8-year-old boy in China found with broken needle lodged in his neck for 6 years
8-year-old boy in China found with broken needle lodged in his neck for 6 years
Hong Kong actor Simon Yam &#039;stable&#039; after surgery to treat stab wounds
Simon Yam 'stable' after surgery to treat stab wounds
Jurong West resident takes down potted plants from ledge
Jurong West resident takes down potted plants from ledge
Donnie Yen, who is set to shine again in Ip Man 4, once had only $18 to his name
Donnie Yen, who is set to shine again in Ip Man 4, once had only $18 to his name

LIFESTYLE

Here&#039;s how much you need for a wedding in Singapore - plus lower-cost alternatives
Here's how much you need for a wedding in Singapore - plus lower-cost alternatives
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive
Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive
5 &#039;clubs&#039; offering more than just alcohol to chillax with your non-drinking friends
5 unique 'clubs' in Singapore that offer more than just alcohol

Home Works

8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
How reliable are smart locks?
How reliable are smart locks?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Most ambitious crossover? Gfriend takes on &#039;Infinity War&#039; at Singapore concert
Most ambitious crossover? Gfriend takes on 'Infinity War' at Singapore concert
Pontian Wanton Noodles investigating employee who allegedly kept dumplings that fell on the floor
Pontian Wanton Noodles investigating employee who allegedly kept dumplings that fell on the floor
Original &#039;Captain Marvel&#039; Bryan Robson: My grandson can&#039;t understand why people call me that
Original 'Captain Marvel' Bryan Robson: My grandson can't understand why people call me that
Vincent Ng loves his junk food as much as we do, not that you can tell from his abs
Vincent Ng loves his junk food as much as we do, not that you can tell from his abs

SERVICES