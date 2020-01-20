Hong Kong's first VR fighting game: Unbound Fighting League

The fight is intense and the cheering is loud. I cannot wait for the next round to start so I can knock out this young guy in front of me - again. It has become apparent that his head is his weak spot and that will be the target of my attacks.

I have picked a sword so I can deal deadly blows from a distance. But I need to use my shield better - so I don't lose any points unnecessarily.

It's time to get inside the ring and the crowd starts roaring again. We are not inside some gladiator-style Colosseum but a 600 sq ft green room in Hong Kong. All the action takes place in virtual reality.

The game, Unbound Fighting League (UFL), is the city's first locally developed player versus player VR game. It was launched by Sandbox VR in late December last year.

The title is entering a market dominated by first- and third-party shooter games, according to Alan Lam, general manager of Sandbox VR. This is the company's fourth in-house developed game and it took three to four months to realise.

"Players interact with human opponents. It offers a different experience to shooting games," says Lam. "This is a more dynamic e-sport. They do not just sit still."

In UFL, you attack with your weapon of choice, defend with your shield and use your killer move, as in any other fighting game. The difference is that you are moving your entire body, circling around the room, sweating and panting.

Players wear haptic vests that send vibrations to the upper body. PHOTO: Sandbox VR

Before starting the game, you put on a haptic vest, a gaming suit with over 40 vibrators that send feedback to your upper body, mimicking the blows landing on you.

Four sets of highly sensitive and precise body trackers tightly wrapped around your wrists and shoes capture your motion and reflect them on your virtual fighter.

You also hold two soft shielded consoles that act as your shield and weapon in the game while protecting you from being hit by other players in real life.

Game consoles are installed behind soft shields to protect players. PHOTO: Sandbox VR

But what makes you sweat, apart from physically moving around, is a 3kg backpack carrying a computer that runs the game and a VR headset that adds weight.

If it's your first time playing a VR or fighting game, there is no need to get nervous. Before the action begins, a training robot will walk you through a tutorial and practise with you to get you familiarised with the VR equipment and moves.

After the quick demonstration and a look in the mirror, you pretty much forget who you are in reality.

Sandbox VR runs two green rooms for virtual reality games in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. PHOTO: Sandbox VR

The "stage lift" has moving visuals and fans blowing that might fool your brain into feeling a centrifugal force for a few seconds.

Both teams send a fighter to compete in rounds that usually last about 70 seconds. Of course, more aggressive players might knock out their opponents more quickly.

A "do not cross" line will pop up if you are too close in reality to your fellow players or the walls in the room to avoid injuries.

Highly sensitive and precise body and motion trackers. PHOTO: Sandbox VR

Standing behind your teammate while the fight is going on does not mean you can rest. Players usually cheer, give instructions or discuss strategies through the voice chat function, says Lam.