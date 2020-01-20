Hong Kong's first VR fighting game: Unbound Fighting League

Two players fight in Unbound Fighting League, Hong Kong's first locally developed virtual reality player-versus-player game.
PHOTO: Sandbox VR
holly chik
South China Morning Post

The fight is intense and the cheering is loud. I cannot wait for the next round to start so I can knock out this young guy in front of me - again. It has become apparent that his head is his weak spot and that will be the target of my attacks.

I have picked a sword so I can deal deadly blows from a distance. But I need to use my shield better - so I don't lose any points unnecessarily.

It's time to get inside the ring and the crowd starts roaring again. We are not inside some gladiator-style Colosseum but a 600 sq ft green room in Hong Kong. All the action takes place in virtual reality.

The game, Unbound Fighting League (UFL), is the city's first locally developed player versus player VR game. It was launched by Sandbox VR in late December last year.

The title is entering a market dominated by first- and third-party shooter games, according to Alan Lam, general manager of Sandbox VR. This is the company's fourth in-house developed game and it took three to four months to realise.

"Players interact with human opponents. It offers a different experience to shooting games," says Lam. "This is a more dynamic e-sport. They do not just sit still."

In UFL, you attack with your weapon of choice, defend with your shield and use your killer move, as in any other fighting game. The difference is that you are moving your entire body, circling around the room, sweating and panting.

Players wear haptic vests that send vibrations to the upper body. PHOTO: Sandbox VR

Before starting the game, you put on a haptic vest, a gaming suit with over 40 vibrators that send feedback to your upper body, mimicking the blows landing on you.

Four sets of highly sensitive and precise body trackers tightly wrapped around your wrists and shoes capture your motion and reflect them on your virtual fighter.

You also hold two soft shielded consoles that act as your shield and weapon in the game while protecting you from being hit by other players in real life.

Game consoles are installed behind soft shields to protect players. PHOTO: Sandbox VR

But what makes you sweat, apart from physically moving around, is a 3kg backpack carrying a computer that runs the game and a VR headset that adds weight.

If it's your first time playing a VR or fighting game, there is no need to get nervous. Before the action begins, a training robot will walk you through a tutorial and practise with you to get you familiarised with the VR equipment and moves.

After the quick demonstration and a look in the mirror, you pretty much forget who you are in reality.

Sandbox VR runs two green rooms for virtual reality games in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. PHOTO: Sandbox VR

The "stage lift" has moving visuals and fans blowing that might fool your brain into feeling a centrifugal force for a few seconds.

Both teams send a fighter to compete in rounds that usually last about 70 seconds. Of course, more aggressive players might knock out their opponents more quickly.

A "do not cross" line will pop up if you are too close in reality to your fellow players or the walls in the room to avoid injuries.

Highly sensitive and precise body and motion trackers. PHOTO: Sandbox VR

Standing behind your teammate while the fight is going on does not mean you can rest. Players usually cheer, give instructions or discuss strategies through the voice chat function, says Lam.

This is why the game has become a popular team building event for companies and a new activity for families, adds the game developer.

Players take home a computer-generated highlight video that captures the fatal blows and knockouts from the experience.

The voice-over narration of the game is available in English, Cantonese and Mandarin.

4/F Tern Plaza, 5 Cameron Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui. Admission: HK$288 (S$49.95) per person for a 20-minute session for four to six players. Inquiries: 2311 9995.

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

More about
virtual reality Hong Kong Gaming/Video games VR Esports Digital

TRENDING

Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
Monkey business at Bukit Panjang childcare centre
Monkey business at Bukit Panjang childcare centre
Gossip mill: Jeanette Aw sends open plea for help - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Jeanette Aw sends open plea for help - and other entertainment news this week
China confirms 139 new cases of pneumonia over weekend, virus spreads to new cities
China confirms 139 new cases of pneumonia over weekend, virus spreads to new cities
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
&#039;I couldn&#039;t believe this was real&#039;: sister of man who died in PIE accident
'I couldn't believe this was real': sister of man who died in PIE accident
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Chinese theme park&#039;s bungee-jumping pig stunt sparks anger on social media
Chinese theme park's bungee-jumping pig stunt sparks anger on social media
Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Singapore-based netizen shares life-changing hack to reuse those plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
5 style tips inspired by local actress Zoe Tay
5 style tips inspired by local actress Zoe Tay
Here&#039;s what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Here's what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Relationship advice: My BF still uses dating apps. How should I talk to him about it?
Relationship advice: My BF still uses dating apps. How should I talk to him about it?

Home Works

Looking for custom furniture? Check out these handpicked vendors
Looking for custom furniture? Check out these handpicked vendors
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
These are the trending colours to use in your home in 2020
These are the trending colours to use in your home in 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'
Robinsons&#039; &#039;broken&#039; Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Robinsons' 'broken' Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued

SERVICES