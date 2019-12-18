Hong Kong's senior citizens get new generation of 'safety phones' enabled with technology to track their locations

Senior Citizen Home Safety Association launches new ‘safety phone’ for elderly Hongkongers.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Victor Ting
South China Morning Post

With the push of a button on mobile phones especially designed for the elderly, hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong's senior citizens have found emergency help for their medical needs, counselling support, and other care services for almost a decade.

Earlier this month, Senior Citizen Home Safety Association launched the third generation of its "safety phone" device, which has been popular among the elderly for nine years.

Using "location-based" technology, the NGO will be able to monitor and call its elderly service recipients, and their family members or carers if necessary, if they have not used their phones for more than a day.

"In an ageing society where a third of our citizens will soon be above the age of 65, we need to reimagine the care we offer them," Maura Wong, CEO of the association, said.

"This new feature will allow us to check on the elderly, to see if anything has gone wrong and why haven't they left their homes or used their phones to call someone for a few days."

Last year, 80,000 elderly users made 700,000 calls, or 2,000 calls a day on average, to the NGO. About 100 calls were received every day with requests for an ambulance.

The phone, costing HK$188 (S$33) per month, has a traditional flip-open design with numbers on a keyboard rather than a touch screen, and extra large words on the screen.

NGO chairwoman Christine Fang Meng-sang said her organisation had evolved with the times and expanded to include a round-the-clock hotline service, with a team of nurses, counsellors and social workers providing help over the phone, ranging from making appointments at public clinics, giving personal health care tips and guidance to make sure they take their pills on time, and giving counselling support to those feeling lonely and socially isolated.

"We want to be the guardian angels of the elderly. And it's not just about saving lives, it's also about preventing them from possible health hazards and improving their quality of life," Fang said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Digital Hong Kong smartphones Senior citizens

TRENDING

Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Man rescued after leg gets pinned by excavator at Tampines construction site
Man rescued after leg gets pinned by excavator at Tampines construction site
Why is Kym Ng running around Beach Road in just a towel?
Why is Kym Ng running around Beach Road in just a towel?
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
1-for-1 offers galore, free Old Chang Kee curry puff &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 offers galore, free Old Chang Kee curry puff & other deals this week

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop&#039;s pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral

SERVICES