Honor targets young selfie lovers with new handset

PHOTO: Weibo/honor哥
Ma Si
China Daily/Asia News Network

Honor, an independent brand of Huawei Technologies Co, has unveiled its latest handset Honor 20S, as part of its broader push to target young consumers who love taking selfies.

Zhao Ming, president of Honor, said the device, priced from 1,899 yuan (S$370), is specially designed for selfie enthusiasts. It comes with a 32 million pixel front-facing selfie camera which can take good pictures at night.

The rear of the phone also houses a 48 million pixel plus 8 million pixels and 2 million pixels triple rear camera. It is equipped with the HiSilicon Kirin 810, a chipset developed by Huawei itself. The chip was manufactured using the 7-nanometre process.

Its camera is also equipped with artificial intelligence-enabled beautification features to help get a perfect selfie, Zhao added.

The Honor 20S comes with a 6.26-inch display with a pinhole notch on the top left which houses the front-facing camera.

Zhao said Honor's sales in overseas markets have recovered to a normal level, despite the US government banning Huawei in May from access to crucial US technologies including the updates of Android operating systems without special government approval.

But the growth rate still did not meet his expectation, Zhao said, adding that the company will step up efforts to boost sales.

Honor, created in 2013 to complement the Huawei brand, focuses primarily on its target audience of millennials and people pursuing young fashionable lifestyles. It is now the most popular smartphone brand on China's e-commerce channels.

