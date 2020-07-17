Honor unveils latest productivity-boosting notebooks

Honor, one of the two signature smartphone brands from Huawei Technologies Co, unveiled its latest MagicBook notebooks on Thursday, as it works to offer high-efficiency productivity tools for consumers.

The Honor MagicBook Ryzen Editions are powered with US tech giant AMD's Ryzen processors. They are part of Honor's broader push to expand its presence in the personal computer business.

Zhao Ming, president of Honor, said MagicBook series laptops are designed to be pioneering high-energy and high-efficiency tools with an aim to offer full-screen productivity tools for young people.

According to Zhao, Honor's notebooks are very popular among young consumers, with the MagicBook series becoming the sales champion on Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com's online shopping festival on June 18.

"The MagicBook Ryzen Editions have greater improvements in performance. bringing better productivity," Zhao said.

Market research company International Data Corp said in its latest report that the second quarter of 2020 ended well for the traditional PC market, comprised of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, with global shipments growing 11.2 per cent year-on-year, reaching a total of 72.3 million units.