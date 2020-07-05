How apartments, trucks and even rocket launches are now being sold via live streaming in China

New apartments, insurance, trucks and even a rocket launching service – nearly everything can be bought via live streaming in China these days.

Live streaming became a hot trend in the country after the coronavirus pandemic forced traditional enterprises to embrace the new sales channel to reach potential customers who were confined to their homes during lockdowns designed to contain the spread of the virus.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), one of the country’s largest banks, hosted its first live streaming session on mobile payment platform Alipay last week to engage with mobile-savvy users.

Focusing on ways to identify and report financial fraud and wealth management education, the live-streaming debut reached an audience of more than 620,000 viewers within the first hour. Alipay is affiliated with Alibaba Group, the parent company of the Post .

“Wherever the customers are, the bank’s services will follow,” Shen Jie, an adviser at ICBC’s Hangzhou Wealth Center and host of the live-streaming event, said in a press release. “ICBC will actively embrace the internet for investment education to better serve the middle-aged and elderly groups.”

Live streaming in China has evolved in recent years. First popular in gaming, sports and teen culture, it was then adopted by the e-commerce industry as an exploratory sales channel and has now become a trending marketing channel across a broad sector of industries, old and new.

In fact, Chinese netizens can expect to find almost any content they can think of in live-streaming format.

With the mix of e-commerce and entertainment helping to spur its adoption, the total number of live-streaming video users in China is projected to reach 526 million this year, up from 504 million in 2019, according to iiMedia Research.

“The pandemic is a catalyst for the digitalisation of many industries,” said Sandy Shen, senior research director at Gartner. “Live-streaming has become the hottest industry due to low entry barriers, low costs and the large traffic [it attracts].”

Founded two years ago, Sany Truck is a new business unit under Sany Group, one of China's biggest manufacturers of construction machinery. It is now the pilot operation in the group’s embrace of digital transformation.

Unlike traditional heavy equipment firms, which mainly rely on offline sales channels and distributors, Sany Truck started online sales from the very beginning via a self-developed application. Now the company is embracing short video platforms like Douyin and Kuaishou to reach potential buyers.

“A lot of consumers couldn’t see our trucks [in person] due to the pandemic … so we used live streaming to attract their attention,” said Guo Yi, digital marketing director for Sany Truck.

Staff from Guangzhou Textiles Holdings display clothing during a live-streaming session for the Canton Fair which was held online this year following the coronavirus outbreak. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

The truck company started tapping into live streaming in February when a large part of the country was under lockdown and millions were confined at home. Later that month it sold 186 trucks during a two-hour live-streaming session on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

“It was beyond our expectation. We thought it would be good enough if there were 20 to 30 orders,” Guo recalled.

Sany Truck has set up its own live-streaming team with about seven people and every week hosts two to three live-streaming sessions for product introductions. In April the company launched a new truck model exclusively via live-streaming, attracting 320,000 viewers and generating 600 orders.

Guo said one of the biggest challenges for a traditional company doing live streaming was the tone of the presentation. Serious discussions on the benefits of products won’t work. Rather, online presentations should adopt a “young, fashionable and humorous” tone to fit the live-streaming audience, he said.

Amid the live-streaming craze, a number of tech industry leaders and entrepreneurs in China have become live-streaming stars after they tried to engage with the country’s more than 900 million internet users.

In May, Gree Electric Appliances chairwoman Dong Mingzhu - known as China's home appliances queen - sold 310 million yuan (S$61 million) of goods in a three-hour live-streaming event on short video platform Kuaishou.

In the same month Shen Peng, the chief executive of online health care service provider Waterdrop, hosted a one-hour session on Kuaishou that got over 1 million views and sold 10 million yuan worth of insurance products.

However, despite the success Shen said the company would not make live-streaming part of the platform’s routine sales operations.

“The essence of selling via live streaming is promotion,” Shen said. “It should not be a daily activity. It is only suitable for [occasional] promotions.”

Although Gartner’s Shen believes live streaming will become mainstream and a mature digital marketing channel over the next five years, she added that it was one of a number of sales outlets for e-commerce and may not always be so popular.

“[Buying via] live streaming is often impulsive consumption, relying on deep discounts to attract consumers,” Shen said. “It is more of a promotion than a continuous business model.”

As if to prove the point, a popular live-streaming host sold a 40 million yuan rocket launch service in April.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.