How Facebook fuels fake coronavirus news on China's doorstep

The Burmese-language video A Visit to Wuhan starts innocuously, introducing the city as a developed commercial hub with more than 11 million people.
Melancholy violin music begins, as the narrator adds, "People in Wuhan eat different foods than in other countries, especially wildlife … In that city, bat soup is really famous."
Zooming in on a market vendor chopping a large snake, the video then cuts to a girl biting into a bat's wing.
"A strange virus has arrived and many people died … We can't say if it will reach Myanmar, so we have to think about how to protect ourselves," the narrator says, offering five preventive measures which he adds were recommended by health experts: eat well-cooked food, sleep well, hold your breath near someone coughing, regularly wash your hands, and drink alcohol.
Misinformation regarding the coronavirus outbreak, and how it is spread, are not unique to Myanmar.
However, the speed with which misinformation has proliferated - the Visit to Wuhan video, published on the Facebook page BBM TV, attracted 5.4 million views within four days - illustrates the challenges of reining in fake news in the country of 52 million, where mobile broadband coverage jumped from 7 per cent to 90 per cent from 2013 to 2016, but 78 per cent of the population has poor digital literacy, according to a 2018 report by the telecoms company Telenor.
This combination of high internet penetration and low digital literacy has created a perfect storm for misinformation to run rampant in a country that shares a 2,200km (1,400-mile) border with China.
Many of Myanmar's Facebook pages with clickbait content are translations - often of low quality - of English articles, sometimes with additions to the original content.
The pages often credit articles to their own authors, though the articles appear on multiple sites, making it difficult for non-English-speaking users to track sources.
One article on XYZ News, credited to a writer named Hulk, suggests that the virus originated from a biowarfare lab; the article was published in the Washington Times on the same day, and has since been debunked.
Other articles, however, appear to have originated in Myanmar. One in Shwe Yaung Lan News and Entertainment recommends onions as a virus antidote, telling the story of a near-death patient cured by sleeping next to onions, while an article in Yaw Na Than Media advises readers to drink liquor as a preventive measure - perhaps a creative interpretation of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advice to use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser if soap and water are not available.
Interviews by This Week in Asia with members of the public and analysis of Facebook posts reveal that, while many profess to ascertain the credibility of sources and cross-check information, misconceptions are widespread, as is the practice of sharing posts regardless of the extent to which users believe the content.
Yangon lunch shop owner U Htun Myint Naing, 65, said: "We must be careful when following news about the Wuhan virus. We have to compare sources and their similarities and differences." He said he considered the number of times a story was shared as a key factor determining its credibility; this approach led him to believe the virus most likely started with bat soup - a globally popular yet debunked theory. He also said he wore a mask, washed his hands regularly, and ate onions to prevent getting the virus. Like others interviewed, Yangon salad shop owner Cho, 50, emphasised the importance of critical thinking when receiving new information about the virus. "You have to stay balanced about what you read," she said. "I try to read as much as possible and decide what is true using my head." While some said they preferred mainstream media over pages posting clickbait, others did not mention mainstream media at all as a source they would go to for information. Zin, 21, a tea shop worker in Yangon, said he did not trust the media generally, but used the Facebook page Myanmar Celebrities News for "getting true information", as well as listening to his customers talk about Facebook articles they read. Similarly, Yangon Lottery ticket seller Thet, 30, gets his news from Burmese-language Facebook pages, including General Knowledge and Successful People's Road. But he said: "When I see a post, I think about whether it is true. We should be alert." Aye Min Thant, Tech4Peace Manager at the Yangon-based organisation Phandeeyar, which focuses on using technology for social change, said such responses were indicative of trends her organisation had seen. "Civil society organisations, human rights defenders and activists are doing a good job of getting the core concepts out - that hate speech is bad, you can't believe everything you see online, and you should cross-check and verify the information. People know what they need to do, but they don't have the skills to do it effectively." She added: "Misinformation thrives in the absence of real information. People have started to understand that misinformation is mixed in with real information. While we can't discern how many people who click on, read or share [content] believe it, I think that a number of people are just looking for any information, especially in a less common language like Burmese." The Facebook page for the Myanmar government's Health Literacy Promotion Unit, under the Ministry of Health and Sports, began posting World Health Organisation educational materials in English on January 15 and translated Burmese versions on January 29. The posts, however, were shared fewer than 20 times. The page also included QR codes for updated information about the virus, which were shared six or fewer times. The ministry's general page fares slightly better in terms of shares, but its first informational post on preventive measures did not appear until January 29 - a translated World Health Organisation fact sheet, shared 1,200 times. Its own fact sheet, also posted on January 29, was shared just over 800 times. No posts were found which show attempts to discredit misconceptions. This Week in Asia contacted the ministry's spokeswoman, Dr Khin Khin Gyi, who replied that she was not available for comment. According to Aye Min Thant from Phandeeyar, the government has a responsibility to do more to create a well-informed society. "The Wuhan virus provides an excellent opportunity for the government to show the community how they communicate with the public about vital public health information," she said. She added that the virus was "a great crystallising example … that there isn't a public health infrastructure for the government to provide a trusted source of official news … to update and communicate with the public about what they know, the steps they are taking to protect citizens, and their plans." Addressing this gap, one initiative to equip the public with skills to critically analyse online content is a Facebook page called "Real or Not" run by the civil society organisation MIDO. On the page, which was created in 2015, viewers can submit questions and links or screenshots of content. MIDO staff then cross-check the content's veracity and offer individualised responses, including explanations of how they came to their conclusions. For hot issues like the Wuhan virus, MIDO also posts updates addressing common questions and misconceptions. MIDO director Phyu Phyu Thi said many users inquired about the truth of clickbait articles, and expressed a desire to see the government step up its approach to providing up-to-date and accurate information, as well as education on where and how to get authentic news. "In order to fight false information, we should use true information," she said. Student Tin Aung Lin, 22, who lives in the town of Muse, on the border with China, said he would like to see the government take the lead in preventing the public from panicking, while ensuring correct preventive measures were taken. "We shouldn't believe everything we hear or read.We should follow the government's instructions to prevent the virus' spread," he said. "The government should play an active role in promoting awareness about how we can protect ourselves." For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.