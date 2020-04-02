How Facebook fuels fake coronavirus news on China's doorstep

The Burmese-language video A Visit to Wuhan starts innocuously, introducing the city as a developed commercial hub with more than 11 million people.

Melancholy violin music begins, as the narrator adds, "People in Wuhan eat different foods than in other countries, especially wildlife … In that city, bat soup is really famous."

Zooming in on a market vendor chopping a large snake, the video then cuts to a girl biting into a bat's wing.

"A strange virus has arrived and many people died … We can't say if it will reach Myanmar, so we have to think about how to protect ourselves," the narrator says, offering five preventive measures which he adds were recommended by health experts: eat well-cooked food, sleep well, hold your breath near someone coughing, regularly wash your hands, and drink alcohol.

Misinformation regarding the coronavirus outbreak, and how it is spread, are not unique to Myanmar.

However, the speed with which misinformation has proliferated - the Visit to Wuhan video, published on the Facebook page BBM TV, attracted 5.4 million views within four days - illustrates the challenges of reining in fake news in the country of 52 million, where mobile broadband coverage jumped from 7 per cent to 90 per cent from 2013 to 2016, but 78 per cent of the population has poor digital literacy, according to a 2018 report by the telecoms company Telenor.

This combination of high internet penetration and low digital literacy has created a perfect storm for misinformation to run rampant in a country that shares a 2,200km (1,400-mile) border with China.

Young men wearing masks look at their phones at Mandalay Airport in Myanmar.

PHOTO: Yan Moe Naing

Many of Myanmar's Facebook pages with clickbait content are translations - often of low quality - of English articles, sometimes with additions to the original content.

The pages often credit articles to their own authors, though the articles appear on multiple sites, making it difficult for non-English-speaking users to track sources.

One article on XYZ News, credited to a writer named Hulk, suggests that the virus originated from a biowarfare lab; the article was published in the Washington Times on the same day, and has since been debunked.

Other articles, however, appear to have originated in Myanmar. One in Shwe Yaung Lan News and Entertainment recommends onions as a virus antidote, telling the story of a near-death patient cured by sleeping next to onions, while an article in Yaw Na Than Media advises readers to drink liquor as a preventive measure - perhaps a creative interpretation of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advice to use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser if soap and water are not available.

Interviews by This Week in Asia with members of the public and analysis of Facebook posts reveal that, while many profess to ascertain the credibility of sources and cross-check information, misconceptions are widespread, as is the practice of sharing posts regardless of the extent to which users believe the content.