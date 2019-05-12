How Hong Kong protests inspired new Facebook policy on children's images

Read also

Harari, who leads a policy team of 13 in the Asia-Pacific region, said the company had never before encountered problems with users posting general pictures of children.

As of late October, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data said it had received more than 2,600 cases relating to doxxing and cyberbullying.

Doxxing is the malicious exposure of one's personal information online, which often leads to nuisance or threats in real life.

Since the anti-government protests began in June, both protesters and police officers have fallen victim to cyber assaults, with the latter fearing for the safety of their children because their photos were posted online.

Harari said Facebook had a team of 15,000 people around the world to review content, including native speakers of more than 50 languages, to ensure cultural differences were considered.

He said Facebook's existing policies, which placed an emphasis on privacy and the deterrence of hate speech, could already prevent doxxing or cyberbullying.