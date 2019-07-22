How Hong Kong start-up Sandbox VR built hyperrealistic virtual reality games

Read also

The company has so far raised US$68 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Alibaba Group, the parent company of the South China Morning Post. Rap superstar Kanye West has also tried the game, even posting about it on social media after.

"Kanye came out and he was like, 'oh man, let's see how we can work together'," said Zhao. "I think for him he saw this as a medium of expression … it's a medium that hasn't been [explored] before and he got very excited about the possibilities."

The interest surrounding virtual reality reached a peak in 2014, when Facebook announced it would acquire Oculus, a California VR headset maker, in a US$2 billion deal.

That spurred investors to take the technology more seriously and spawned thousands of start-ups.

But entrepreneurs and investors underestimated how long it would take consumers to embrace expensive VR headsets and although cheaper headsets are now available, sales still lag far behind voice-enabled smart speakers and other emerging devices.

Last year, seven million VR headsets shipped globally, according to an estimate by research firm IDC, compared to the nearly 100 million smart speakers shipped in 2018.

Sandbox VR is one of several technology companies experimenting with location-based VR gaming.