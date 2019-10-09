How playing video games with a robot can help with elderly rehabilitation

Wang Lingmei is sitting in front of a rehab training machine in an elderly care centre in China and playing an electronic game.

Using a machine that looks a bit like an electronic piano with a TV screen attached instead of a music score, the 84-year-old is reaching out to touch virtual fruits by moving a handle as part of a daily exercise routine to recover mobility after fracturing her right arm and leg in a fall a year ago.

"The game is interesting and makes me feel happy," she says in a Shanghai dialect. "We have a therapist to monitor our condition while using it, so I am not afraid of this technology and machine. After all, it's a new thing for me."

Wang is one of 30 patients who live in the Lujiazui Elderly Community Centre, which is located in one of the most popular areas of Shanghai's Pudong district.