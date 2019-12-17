How satellites will help solve the climate crisis

For more than three decades, space agencies like NASA and ESA have been observing Earth from space and monitoring weather patterns and the global climate.

The most comprehensive European Earth observation programme, Copernicus, includes a satellite fleet operated by ESA. Its Sentinel satellites are monitoring Earth's environment, including CO2 levels in the atmosphere, rising sea levels, floods, earthquakes, and rising global temperatures.

However, one of the upcoming satellite missions presented at the Space Expo, called the Environmental Mapping and Analysis Program (EnMap), is promising an even greater potential when it comes to observing Earth from above. Developed by the German satellite manufacturer OHB, the mission is managed by the German Aerospace Center (DLR).

EnMap uses high-resolution hyperspectral sensor technology to monitor the Earth's ecosystem. It's designed to serve as a successor to the current multispectral technology that has far lower resolution, and limited possibilities in capturing images.

The new satellite captures much more than what is visible to the naked eye. Satellite imagery also contains physical evidence about minerals and other materials on the surface and enables scientists to draw conclusions about any potential change that may have occurred.

For example, if the ocean's surface contains microplastics, a hyperspectral satellite can detect evidence of existing polymer molecules by capturing the data contained in the reflected sunlight.

Cornelius Schalinski, OHB's business developer, told DW that the new EnMap technology is highly advanced, and it would replace the traditional "in situ" measurements that require digging and analysis out in the field. Schalinski pointed out that the new generation of satellites would be supplementing information about the global environment provided by the existing Copernicus programme.

"We want to measure environmental parameters every day, or at least every few days, globally. Climate scientists can only work if they have all the information," Schalinski said.

From agriculture to urban planning

EnMap, which is set to launch in 2021, is an instrument to measure the effects of climate change on both the Earth's ocean and land ecosystems.