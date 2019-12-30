How smartphone apps changed the way people live in China

Read also

By 2012, the number of mobile internet users outnumbered those accessing the web via computers. The mobile internet population grew five-fold within 10 years, reaching more than 847 million by June 2019, according to the China Internet Network Information Center.

The WeChat success story is testament to how the 2010s will be remembered as the decade that saw a drastic change in how the Chinese make friends and consume information.

And in Ringo Li's case, it changed his life. In 2014, he began blogging on his WeChat public account, writing about mysterious cases and unconventional figures, such as the sinking of the M.V. Sewol and Japanese doomsday-cult group Aum Shinrikyo.

What started out as a personal interest grew beyond expectations, and he accumulated more than 500,000 followers over the years. The income from ads and tips from WeChat alone generated a monthly income of tens of thousands of yuan.

"WeChat has got me fame as well as friends who share my interests," Li said, who has even been approached by film directors asking about potential movie adaptations of his writings. He is now exploring other channels to distribute content, such as podcasts and short videos.

Jane Chen, a 29-year-old living in the southwestern Chengdu city, is another typical Chinese smartphone user, who relies on apps not only for chatting, but also reading news, paying bills, reserving yoga classes, ordering food, and hailing rides.