Huawei 5G technology the best option for Southeast Asia, says experts

Southeast Asian countries eyeing the promise of 5G connectivity to boost economic development are open to Chinese telecommunications company Huawei among others, experts told China Daily.

Economic considerations and a strategic foreign policy element are among the reasons why Southeast Asian countries have adopted a relative openness toward Huawei, said Amalina Anuar, an analyst with the Centre for Multilateralism Studies at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University.

"Huawei's 5G technology is generally reputed to be both advanced and relatively more affordable," Anuar said. "Having a multivendor approach and avoiding exclusion of Huawei is considered a more balanced policy option so that ASEAN members don't have to choose sides."

Huawei Technologies is the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker and second-largest smartphone vendor. It has been targeted by the United States on allegations of espionage even with no evidence amid the Sino-US trade conflict. Huawei has denied all the accusations.