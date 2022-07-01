Huawei Band 7 fitness tracker and Sound Joy portable speaker arrive in Singapore

Huawei’s Band 7 and Sound Joy products are due for a Singapore launch, so let’s get right into what they offer.

Huawei Band 7

PHOTO: Screengrab/Huawei

Succeeding 2021’s Huawei Band 6 is the new Huawei Band 7, a general-purpose health tracker with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display (194 x 368 pixels resolution), 14 days of battery life (typical use), all under 10mm thickness. The tracker is compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices via the Huawei Health App.

Features include Huawei TruSleep, an advanced sleep monitoring functionality that identifies six different types of sleep and guides users toward optimal sleep patterns. There’s also all-day SpO2 monitoring that allows setting reminders when users encounter low blood oxygen levels. For heart-rate monitoring, the Band 7 relies on Huawei TruSeen, offering continuous HRM tracking.

The tracker also provides customisation via more than 4,000 Always-on Display watch faces with three body-and-strap colourways to choose from (Graphite Black, Wilderness Green, Nebula Pink). The device has 5ATM water resistance for sweat and light rain and uses Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity to your handset.

Huawei Band 7 officially retails at $88 from July 4, 2022, onwards. Note that Nebula Pink will only come to Singapore from 18 July onwards instead. It’s available via Huawei Authorised Stores, and its official Lazada and Shopee e-commerce platforms.

Huawei Sound Joy