Huawei collaborates with Thai government agencies to set up Huawei Academy in Thailand

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and Ren Zhengfei, the chief executive officer and founder of leading provider of ICT infrastructure Huawei, yesterday (Oct 22) witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Chinese tech giant and Thai government agencies, namely the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) and National Innovation Agency (NIA), at Shenzhen city in China.

Under the agreement, the two sides will work together on several projects including the setting up of the Huawei Academy in Thailand to train digital experts and ICT personnel to work in the ASEAN. The academy is scheduled to open next month.

Prior to the signing of the MoU, NSTDA and NIA collaborated with Huawei in the selection of Thai entrepreneurs to undergo six days of training in Thailand and China.

The new academy will focus on training Thai personnel in digital technology with the aim of creating a sustainable innovative society.

In late August, Huawei hosted a summit titled "IoT, the Engine of Thailand 4.0 to Drive the Digital Economy" together with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) and the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) to highlight global Internet of Things trends and its value to the economy and people's lives.