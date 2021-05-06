Huawei dishes out free warranty, free cleaning, and discounted repairs for its phone users in Singapore

If you're on a Huawei smartphone, the ongoing Huawei Service Carnival would probably be something you want to tap on before it goes away.

From now until May 23, 2021, existing Huawei phone users can get a free extension of phone warranty, free software upgrading and cleaning, a discounted repair coupon, and other time-limited perks.

These perks apply to the following Huawei phone models:

PHOTO: Huawei

Specifically, the perks are:

Free extension of warranty of 90 days (for phones still under warranty)

A Repair Discount Coupon that grants free labour fee repairs

Free three months of 50GB Huawei Mobile Cloud Storage (via a voucher)

Free system upgrade and cleaning service at Huawei Service Centres

Huawei "One Price" Repairs for selected models

To enrol your device for this campaign, simply pick up your eligible Huawei device and pop into the Support app. The Huawei Service Carnival banner is within - just tap to claim it.

Such freebies usually come with a list of T&Cs, so here are the ones that stood out to us:

You need to be above 18 years old to participate

Only devices sold via authorised Huawei Singapore channels are eligible

User needs to log into their device with Huawei ID

To learn more, you can check out its Facebook post here or the details hosted on Huawei's official website here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.