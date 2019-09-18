Huawei happy to share 5G technology with the West: Ren Zhengfei

Huawei is considering sharing its 5G technology to the West, its founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei told The Economist in a recent interview, adding that by licensing the technologies and production techniques, Huawei hopes to facilitate the development of 5G in the world.
"5G is a connectivity technology that delivers high speeds, high bandwidth, and low latency. 5G represents speed in the information society. Countries that have speed will move forward rapidly," he said. "We hope that the speed of technological development in the West can increase, so we are looking at the licensing of all our 5G technology to help facilitate this process.
"For a one-off payment, a buyer would be given access to the company's portfolio of 5G patents, licences, codes and technical blueprints. Based on the licensed technologies production techniques, companies can even modify the codes and develop news things themselves.
"Our aspiration is to serve humanity and achieve the pinnacle of science. Collaboration is consistent with our values, so we are willing to license our equipment to Western countries," he said.
The founder, however, insisted that this offer to sell its technologies to others does not mean that Huawei would put a halt to the development of 5G itself. "Transferring 5G technology to other companies does not mean we will stop working on it. It just means the money we get from this transfer will allow us to make greater strides forward," Ren reaffirmed. There is no doubt that those great strides include its research on 6G technology, which would offer even more speed to this world. And Ren is confident about the next-generation technology in the works. "I think Huawei will also take the lead when it comes to 6G research, but our judgement is that the commercial use of 6G won't begin for at least ten years," He said. The founder said that 5G technologies should not be politicized or treated as something dangerous. Countries should make their decisions about 5G to facilitate their development rather than fulfil political agendas. "If we transfer all our technologies to the US, then they can modify the code themselves. Neither Huawei nor anyone else in the world will be able to access these technologies anymore. The US will have independent 5G. Security won't be an issue as long as the US can properly manage its own companies. Then it will not be about us selling 5G in the US, but rather about US companies selling their own 5G in the US. Huawei's leading position in 5G owes as much to the cutting-edge technology as to its affordability and its ability to research, develop and roll out state-of-the-art products at the speed that's hard to beat. The secret to its success, Ren revealed, lies in its continuous investment in research and development and the respect Huawei gives to its partners and customers worldwide since the first day of operations. "At Huawei, cyber-security and privacy protection are always the company's top priorities. Huawei resolutely incorporates requirements of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) into all of our business processes. We are now investing heavily to upgrade existing networks and build new networks," Ren said. "For more than 30 years, Huawei has provided network services in more than 170 countries and regions, serving approximately three billion users. We have maintained a proven track record in security. In fact, we have never had any major security incidents, I think that record speaks for itself."
Read also
Read also
The founder, however, insisted that this offer to sell its technologies to others does not mean that Huawei would put a halt to the development of 5G itself.
"Transferring 5G technology to other companies does not mean we will stop working on it. It just means the money we get from this transfer will allow us to make greater strides forward," Ren reaffirmed.
There is no doubt that those great strides include its research on 6G technology, which would offer even more speed to this world. And Ren is confident about the next-generation technology in the works. "I think Huawei will also take the lead when it comes to 6G research, but our judgement is that the commercial use of 6G won't begin for at least ten years," He said.
The founder said that 5G technologies should not be politicized or treated as something dangerous. Countries should make their decisions about 5G to facilitate their development rather than fulfil political agendas.
"If we transfer all our technologies to the US, then they can modify the code themselves. Neither Huawei nor anyone else in the world will be able to access these technologies anymore. The US will have independent 5G. Security won't be an issue as long as the US can properly manage its own companies. Then it will not be about us selling 5G in the US, but rather about US companies selling their own 5G in the US.
Huawei's leading position in 5G owes as much to the cutting-edge technology as to its affordability and its ability to research, develop and roll out state-of-the-art products at the speed that's hard to beat.
The secret to its success, Ren revealed, lies in its continuous investment in research and development and the respect Huawei gives to its partners and customers worldwide since the first day of operations.
"At Huawei, cyber-security and privacy protection are always the company's top priorities. Huawei resolutely incorporates requirements of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) into all of our business processes. We are now investing heavily to upgrade existing networks and build new networks," Ren said. "For more than 30 years, Huawei has provided network services in more than 170 countries and regions, serving approximately three billion users. We have maintained a proven track record in security. In fact, we have never had any major security incidents, I think that record speaks for itself."