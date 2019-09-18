Huawei happy to share 5G technology with the West: Ren Zhengfei

Huawei is considering sharing its 5G technology to the West, its founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei told The Economist in a recent interview, adding that by licensing the technologies and production techniques, Huawei hopes to facilitate the development of 5G in the world.

"5G is a connectivity technology that delivers high speeds, high bandwidth, and low latency. 5G represents speed in the information society. Countries that have speed will move forward rapidly," he said. "We hope that the speed of technological development in the West can increase, so we are looking at the licensing of all our 5G technology to help facilitate this process.

"For a one-off payment, a buyer would be given access to the company's portfolio of 5G patents, licences, codes and technical blueprints. Based on the licensed technologies production techniques, companies can even modify the codes and develop news things themselves.

"Our aspiration is to serve humanity and achieve the pinnacle of science. Collaboration is consistent with our values, so we are willing to license our equipment to Western countries," he said.