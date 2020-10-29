Huawei to launch FreeBuds Pro, FreeBuds Studio, and FreeLace Pro in Singapore come November

Huawei's audio products launched during the Mate 40 global announcement are now coming to Singapore. All three gadgets are officially available on Nov 11 2020 .

Included are Huawei's first over-ear headphones, the Huawei FreeBuds Studio ($398) with Active Noise Cancelling capabilities, the Huawei FreeBuds Pro ($238) true wireless earbuds, and the Huawei FreeLace Pro ($148) wireless neckband earphones.

More details in the table below:

Huawei personal audio 2020 products Model Colour(s) RRP (in SGD) Details FreeBuds Pro Silver Frost

Ceramic White

Carbon Black $238 Pre-order between Nov 1 to 10 at: Huawei Concept Stores

Best Denki

Challenger & Hachi.tech

Courts

Harvey Norman

Lazada

Shopee FreeLace Pro Spruce Green

Graphite Black $148 Available from 11 Nov at: Huawei Concept Stores

Best Denki

Challenger & Hachi.tech

Courts

Harvey Norman

Lazada

Shopee FreeBuds Studio Black $398 Available from 11 Nov at: Huawei Concept Stores

Best Denki

Challenger & Hachi.tech

Courts

Harvey Norman

Lazada

Shopee

Only the FreeBuds Pro earbuds are getting pre-order bonuses. Between Nov 1 to 10, 2020, they are $10 off recommended retail price (down to $228), and come with a gift bundle that includes a 15W wireless charger and silicone case (worth $96), while stocks last.

Customers can pre-order the FreeBuds Pro via Huawei Concept stores, selected consumer electronic (Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Harvey Norman), and official online stores with Lazada and Shopee.

PHOTO: Huawei

