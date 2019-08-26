Huawei launches own AI computing framework

Huawei Technologies Co officially launched its own computing framework for artificial intelligence on Friday, as the Chinese tech giant aims to develop a better alternative to Google's TensorFlow platform amid US government restrictions.

The company also announced the commercialization of Ascend 910, an AI chip Huawei called the world's most powerful AI processor and one which can outperform the US tech giant Nvidia Corp's rival products.

The moves represent crucial efforts by Huawei to build a full, all-scenario AI portfolio and make AI more pervasive and accessible. They are also designed to beef up Huawei's in-house research and development capabilities, as Washington's ban on the company continues.

Xu Zhijun, the rotating chairman of Huawei, said AI computing frameworks are critical to making AI application development easier, making AI applications more pervasive and accessible, and ensuring privacy protection.