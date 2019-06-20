Huawei promises consumers in the Philippines a full refund if Gmail and Facebook won't work on its devices

People look at new Huawei smartphones during the CES Asia 2019 trade show in Shanghai on June 11, 2019.

Huawei Technologies, China's leading smartphone vendor, has promised to fully refund the cost of its smartphones and tablets in the Philippines in the event the devices are unable to support popular apps from US companies such as Google and Facebook, after the company was put on a blacklist by the US government.

The full-refund programme allows consumers in the Philippines to get back the price of a Huawei smartphone if apps such as Google's Gmail and YouTube, and Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp fail to function on the handsets within two years of purchase, Philippine media Revu first reported, adding that more than 30 partner retailers and dealers were part of the programme.

On Wednesday, Huawei confirmed the authenticity of the programme, but it declined to provide further information, including whether it would extend the policy to other overseas markets.

Huawei, which was the world's No 2 vendor in terms of shipments in the past quarter, has seen its overseas smartphone sales drop 40 per cent, company founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei said in Shenzhen on Monday, without specifying the time period, after the US government placed Huawei and its affiliates on a trade blacklist in mid-May.

The US ban restricts the Chinese company from buying parts and services from US companies without approval. Google and Microsoft, whose Android and Windows software Huawei uses in its smartphones, tablets and laptops, have both suspended access for new Huawei devices.