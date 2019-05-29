Huawei says it will keep 5G event in Seoul low profile amid controversy

PHOTO: Reuters
Yeo Jun-suk
The Korea Herald/Asia News Network

With confrontation between the Trump administration and Huawei showing no signs of abating, the Chinese tech giant has pledged to go ahead with its plan to celebrate the launch of a fifth-generation network research centre in Seoul on Thursday.

According to Huawei Korea on Tuesday, the company will hold an opening ceremony for the research centre as scheduled. The event is expected to take place at Huawei Korea's headquarters in Jung-gu, central Seoul.

But the company said it would keep the ceremony low profile, amid growing concerns about its business activities in Korea. The event will take place without the attendance of local media outlets.

"We are going to open the 5G research centre as scheduled," a Huawei spokesperson told The Korea Herald. "We have discussed the matter for a long time and eventually decided to exclude reporters from the event."

According to Huawei, the research centre, called 5G Open Lab, is designed to showcase its equipment to local small and medium companies. Inside the facility, companies can learn how their services can be applied to Huawei equipment.

The decision to keep the event low profile appears to reflect Huawei's concerns about mounting US pressure on Korean companies using Huawei equipment. The Trump administration has upped pressure on allies to cut ties with Huawei in establishing the 5G network.

The country's major telecom companies face mounting pressure to shut Huawei out of efforts to build 5G and wired networks. Currently, LG Uplus is the only company that uses Huawei equipment for the 5G network in Seoul and the surrounding metropolitan area.

More about

Huawei Digital
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
Google reinstates Android Q Beta access for Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro
Google reinstates Android Q Beta access for Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro
China strips South Korea of football trophy for &#039;indecent&#039; celebrations
China strips South Korea of football trophy for 'indecent' celebrations
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
The 6 people you will meet at university orientation camps
The 6 people you will meet at university orientation camps
11 dead after gunman fires &#039;indiscriminately&#039; in Virginia govt complex
11 dead after gunman fires 'indiscriminately' in Virginia govt complex
I attended dinner with Jho Low but left early: Psy
I attended dinner with Jho Low but left early: Psy
Otters spotted in Bukit Timah; group fled from Singapore River home due to Bishan otters
Otters spotted in Bukit Timah; group fled from Singapore River home due to Bishan otters
Fast food chain A&amp;W to open second, bigger outlet in Ang Mo Kio
Fast food chain A&W to open second, bigger outlet in Ang Mo Kio
Stalker in South Korea follows woman home, charged with attempted rape
Stalker in South Korea follows woman home, charged with attempted rape
Kim Jong Un executes US envoy and officials after Hanoi summit collapse
Kim Jong Un executes US envoy and officials after Hanoi summit collapse
Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54

LIFESTYLE

Money&#039;s tight on a friday night? Here are some affordable ways to have fun
Money's tight on a friday night? Here are some affordable ways to have fun
Good deals must share May 27-June 2: $38 Mao Shan Wang durian buffet
$38 durian buffet in Bedok and other deals this week
2019 BTO application edition: Step-by-step guide to buying a HDB BTO flat
2019 BTO application edition: Step-by-step guide to buying a HDB BTO flat
10 most instagrammable places in the world, according to travel influencers
10 most instagrammable places in the world, according to travel influencers

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression

SERVICES