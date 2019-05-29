Huawei says it will keep 5G event in Seoul low profile amid controversy

With confrontation between the Trump administration and Huawei showing no signs of abating, the Chinese tech giant has pledged to go ahead with its plan to celebrate the launch of a fifth-generation network research centre in Seoul on Thursday.

According to Huawei Korea on Tuesday, the company will hold an opening ceremony for the research centre as scheduled. The event is expected to take place at Huawei Korea's headquarters in Jung-gu, central Seoul.

But the company said it would keep the ceremony low profile, amid growing concerns about its business activities in Korea. The event will take place without the attendance of local media outlets.

"We are going to open the 5G research centre as scheduled," a Huawei spokesperson told The Korea Herald. "We have discussed the matter for a long time and eventually decided to exclude reporters from the event."