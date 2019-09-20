Huawei unveils flagship Mate 30 series, along with Watch GT 2 smartwatch and Vision TV

Huawei has unveiled its latest flagship smartphones, the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro - along with a Mate 30 Pro Porsche variant and a Mate 30 Pro 5G model - at a launch event in Munich, Germany.

The Mate 30 range is powered by the new Kirin 990 SoC chipset. The 5G models, however, are powered by the Kirin 990 5G chipset - the first to integrate both processing units and a 5G modem on the same chip - making these devices the "world's first second-generation 5G smartphones that support 4K video calls", claims Huawei.

"The era of 5G is an opportunity to rethink the smartphone technology and the Huawei Mate 30 series is the ultimate expression of what's possible," said Huawei business group CEO Richard Yu.

Design-wise, the Mate 30 Pro comes with a narrow notch, slim bezels and an edge-to-edge Horizon Display, which curves at an 88° angle, to maximise the screen real estate.

It has also eliminated the side volume buttons and replaced them with virtual keys, allowing users to position them on either side of the phone - a handy feature for both left- and right-handed users.

Say goodbye to physical keys, with #HuaweiMate30 Pro's side touch design.



Tap the Invisible Virtual Keys for dual side control. #RethinkPossibilities pic.twitter.com/OKzDrD1Ucm — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 19, 2019

The Mate 30 series sports a triple/quad-camera system, with a ring design surrounded by a metallic "halo".

For the Mate 30, this comprises a 40-megapixel SuperSensing camera, a 16-megapixel camera with ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel camera with telephoto lens.

PHOTO: Weibo/极客村花

The smartphone also boasts optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with laser focus, which together are capable of 2.5cm macro photography and max ISO of 204800.

Meanwhile, its larger sibling the Mate 30 Pro comes with a 40-megapixel SuperSensing camera with wide-angle lens, a 40-megapixel camera with ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel camera with telephoto lens, and a 3D depth-sensing camera.

The SuperSensing camera features a dual main-camera system with a max video ISO rating of 51200 to capture videos at super slow-motion at up to 7,680fps (frames per second), as well as 4K ultra-wide-angle low-light time-lapse video and real-time Bokeh.

The second of the dual-camera system promises brilliant results in low-light conditions with ISO 409600 light sensitivity.

Huawei says that the 8-megapixel camera on the phones offers 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom and up to 30x digital zoom.

The front-facing camera also comes with 3D depth-sensing that is purportedly able to deliver pro-Bokeh effects with accurate depth-of-field info for selfies and portraits.

Other features include an always-on display with a lock screen that changes colour throughout the day, AI gesture control for contactless interaction, HiCar smart travel for seamless connectivity with a car's onboard communication and entertainment systems, 3D face unlock and in-screen fingerprint sensor (Mate 30 Pro only).

We just took gestures to a whole new level.

Command your phone without even touching it, with smart gesture control.

See the magic happen with the #HuaweiMate30 Series#RethinkPossibilities pic.twitter.com/Df3JoXLGDS — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 19, 2019

The 6.62in Mate 30 has a 4,200mAh battery, while the 6.53in Mate 30 Pro has with a 4,500mAh battery. Both support fast wired and wireless charging, while the Mate 30 Pro provides upgraded reverse wireless charging for other compatible devices.

The Huawei Mate 30 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will retail at €799 (S$1,200), while the Mate 30 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will go for €1,099 for the non-5G version and €1,199 for the 5G model.

The phones will be available in Emerald Green, Space Silver, Cosmic Purple, and Black, while the Forest Green and Orange will be available in vegan leather.

The Porsche Design Huawei Mate 30 RS, a variant of the Pro, has 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, and will be available in red or black with leather finishing on the back and will retail at €2,095.

Local prices and availability have yet to be announced.

Besides the Mate series, Huawei also announced the Watch GT 2, which is powered by the Kirin A1 chip and boasts a claimed battery life of 14 days per charge.

PHOTO: Huawei

It will also come with new functions such as 15 smart workout modes with 10 training modes just for running, an enhanced music player, and the ability to answer voice calls on the watch via Bluetooth.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch will come in two sizes; a 42mm version with a 1.2in Amoled display and a 46mm version with a 1.39in Amoled display, and will be available in October for €229 and €249, respectively.

Huawei also announced the availability of its FreeBuds 3 wireless Bluetooth earphones which feature active noise cancellation and ultra-low audio latency.

The black and white versions of FreeBuds 3 will be available in China, Europe, Middle East, Russia, Asia Pacific and Latin America from November at €179.

One more device that was revealed was a TV dubbed Huawei Vision, with a 4K quantum dot screen (55in, 65in, 75in) and refresh rate of up to 120Hz, as well as "perceptive AI-eye" function with AI video call, face recognition and tracking features, and control centre for smart home devices. However, no pricing or availability was announced.