Hyundai has now jumped on board the NFT market

Hyundai has announced that it is entering the online community-based Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market in collaboration with the 'Meta Kongz' NFT brand.



The move, Hyundai states, will make it the first automaker to enter the NFT market with its own NFT community, alongside the Hyundai NFT official website and channels on Discord and Twitter.



Hyundai has already opened its NFT Discord and Twitter channels since April 15, 2022, and its official NFT website is scheduled to open come May 2022.



The provision of dedicated channels for the Hyundai NFT community, Hyundai states, will allow it to continuously manage the asset value of its NFTs. The online platforms will provide an open 24/7 communications channel between the company and community members, with real-time updates on the asset value of its NFTs.

The launch firm's move into the NFT market is accompanied by a short film (embedded above) introducing the Hyundai NFT universe concept 'Metamobility universe'.

In the film, the 'Meta Kongz' gorilla character drives in both a classic Pony and modernly reinterpreted heritage series Pony from Earth to the Moon, visualising how mobility solutions can transcend time and space.

The film at the end also teases a shooting star-shaped NFT that will be released in May.



Hyundai Motor will also issue 30 limited editions 'Hyundai x Meta Kongz' NFTs come April 20, 2022 to commemorate the release of the film. Profits from the sale of Hyundai NFTs will be used for the project’s management and community members.

ALSO READ: Hyundai IONIQ 5 Sweeps World Car of the Year, Electric Vehicle of the Year and Car Design of the Year

This article was first published in sgCarMart.