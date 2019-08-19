Ikea wants you to assemble your own smart home too

Swedish furniture giant Ikea is getting smart, establishing a division dedicated to coming up with smart home solutions and collaborating with tech companies to create future homes.

The new division, the Ikea Home Smart Business Unit, would be in charge of developing smart home technology like wireless charging, smart lighting and smart speakers in collaborations with companies like American consumer electronics company Sonos.

Ikea Sweden Home Smart Business Unit head Björn Block says the company wants to continue to offer products for a better life at home going forward and to do so, it needs to explore products and solutions beyond conventional home furnishing.

Ikea had begun incorporating digital elements into its furniture since 2012, though it only did so on a project-to-project basis.