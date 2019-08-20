Indian university to come up with tech to reduce effects of global warming

Water from the melting glacier runs down through a hole in the Aletsch Glacier on the Jungfraufirn Glacier, Switzerland
PHOTO: Reuters
Shimla
The Statesman/Asia News Network

As around 70 per cent of energy in the world is wasted as heat that is released into the environment and is one of the key factors in global warming, Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT) is developing technology to convert the heat into electricity.

The researchers at IIT Mandi are developing thermoelectric materials that can efficiently convert heat into electricity and reduce the effects of global warming.

In recent times, solar power has received a lot of attention but other alternative sources are equally promising even if less known.

Generating power from heat, for example, is attractive as there is a lot of heat that is generated through human activities in industry, power plants, home appliances and automobiles where most of this heat is lost.

A research team led by Dr Ajay Soni, Associate Professor (Physics), School of Basic Sciences, IIT Mandi, is studying materials that can convert heat into electricity.

The team has been prolific in its research on thermoelectric materials and many of its papers have been published in reputed peer-review international journals.

These journals include Applied Physics Letters, Physical Review B, Journal of Alloys and Compounds, ACS Applied Energy Materials and RSC Journal of Materials Chemistry and Energy Environmental Sciences.

Talking about the concept, Ajay Soni said there has been considerable interest in recent years in the development of technologies that can dynamically harvest energy from the environment and convert it to electricity.

Such futuristic technologies consider sun, heat and mechanical energy as sustainable sources of energy.

"Thermoelectric materials work on the principle of Seebeck effect in which electricity is generated due to temperature differences across the junction of two materials.

A typical thermoelectric material must have the trifecta properties of high thermoelectric power and electrical conductivity, low thermal conductivity with a capability of maintaining a temperature gradient.

This combination of properties is hard to come by and a few semiconducting materials must be tweaked further for good thermoelectric efficiency," he added.

In the western world, many automobile companies, including Volkswagen, VOLVO, Ford and BMW are developing thermoelectric waste heat recovery systems that promise 3 per cent - 5 per cent improvements in fuel economy.

Other potential applications for thermoelectric energy harvesting include powering consumer devices and electronics, aviation and even space applications.

Soni's team works on a range of such materials and studies their efficiency through experimental and numerical simulation studies.

Soni's research group has observed novel soft phonon modes which are demonstrating the inherent crystalline anharmonicity in the materials, thus giving better thermoelectric performances with a high figure of merit in the range of 1-1.6 for various materials.

The outcome gives scope for further explorations and improvements.

More about
Digital global warming Renewable energy india

TRENDING

Businessman sues mistress to recover &#039;$2m loan&#039; she says was a gift
Businessman sues mistress to recover '$2m loan' she says was a gift
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
Maid jailed for throwing five-year-old boy onto ground in Punggol while carrying him
Maid jailed for throwing five-year-old boy onto ground in Punggol while carrying him
Buy Jay Chou&#039;s $35m Tokyo mansion and get to meet him in person - too good to be true?
Would you buy Jay Chou's $35m Tokyo mansion to see him in person?
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad make fans cringe
Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin&#039;s photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin's photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Lover&#039;s spats gone wrong: These boyfriends paid with their lives
Chinese woman stabs boyfriend to death after he called her fat
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue

LIFESTYLE

$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko &amp; other deals this week
$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko & other deals this week
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express &amp; more
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express & more
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case

Home Works

7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
Woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO

SERVICES