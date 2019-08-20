Indian university to come up with tech to reduce effects of global warming

As around 70 per cent of energy in the world is wasted as heat that is released into the environment and is one of the key factors in global warming, Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT) is developing technology to convert the heat into electricity.

The researchers at IIT Mandi are developing thermoelectric materials that can efficiently convert heat into electricity and reduce the effects of global warming.

In recent times, solar power has received a lot of attention but other alternative sources are equally promising even if less known.

Generating power from heat, for example, is attractive as there is a lot of heat that is generated through human activities in industry, power plants, home appliances and automobiles where most of this heat is lost.