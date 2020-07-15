Indonesia Comic Con 2020 postponed until next year

Pop culture event Indonesia Comic Con (ICC), which was slated for this year, has been rescheduled to Jan 30-31 next year due to the pandemic.

“Considering the current situation and condition, we need time to prepare for the event to make it fun but at the same time also in line with the government’s Covid-19 protocols,” said ICC project manager Andriani Tirtawisata on YouTube regarding the postponement.

“We’d also like to ensure our visitors’ health and comfort," she added.

Held since 2015, the annual event is part of the ReedPOP portfolio , which includes more than 40 comic con events, including New York Comic Con and Star Wars Celebration.

The event attracts many due to its international guests, with previous guests include Deborah Ann Woll, who played Karen Page in Marvel’s Daredevil, and Kristian Nairn, who took on the role of Hodor in popular HBO series Game of Thrones.