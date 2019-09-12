Indonesia named third-most spammed country in the world

"The most alarming trend is that scam calls have more than doubled in the past year – going from 10 percent to 21 percent," read the report.
PHOTO: Pexels
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Indonesia has been named the third-most spammed country in the world by Swedish-based smartphone application Truecaller, a significant jump from last year's 16th position. 

In Southeast Asia, Indonesia was the most spammed market.

According to the latest Truecaller Insights Report published on Dec. 3, Indonesian users currently receive up to 27.9 spam calls per month, with financial services (40 per cent) and insurance brokers (23 per cent) identified as the country's top spammers.

The data was compiled from incoming calls between Jan. 1 and Oct. 30 that either were marked as spam by users or automatically flagged as such by Truecaller, which in total has globally identified 116 billion unknown calls, 26 billion spam calls and 8.6 billion spam SMS messages. 

"The most alarming trend is that scam calls have more than doubled in the past year - going from 10 per cent to 21 per cent," read the report, adding that it had received feedback from users that scammers had taken the country's recent unrest as an opportunity to scam people.

Among the popular scams are said to be the "one ring scam or Wangiri scam", as well as a fake hospital/injury call where someone calls to report that a family member or friend has been hospitalised and a request to send money for treatment.

The two countries that were more spammed than Indonesia this year were Brazil and Peru.

Aside from spam calls, Indonesia was also ranked 10th in the report's top-20 countries affected by spam SMS messages in 2019, which saw Ethiopia, South Africa and Kenya sitting in the top three.

On average, Indonesian users receive up to 46 spam SMS messages every month.

"Our data shows that the top countries to receive the most spam SMS messages are in emerging markets. The top-three markets that are affected are in the African continent. Ethiopians receive the most spam SMS messages in the world, with an average of 119 spam SMS messages on a monthly basis," read the report.

In total Truecaller is said to have helped identify 8.6 billion spam SMS messages globally.

More about
Digital INDONESIA scams

TRENDING

Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Miss Universe pageant host Steve Harvey announces wrong winner again as Malaysia wins Best National Costume
Miss Universe pageant host announces wrong winner again as Malaysia wins Best National Costume
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Boy or girl? Jordan Chan and Cherrie Ying expecting baby No. 2
Boy or girl? Jordan Chan and Cherrie Ying expecting baby No. 2
Maid dies in hit-and-run after car slams into walkway at Farrer Road
Maid dies in hit-and-run after car slams into walkway at Farrer Road
Malaysian students&#039; beautiful mistake attracts Fifa&#039;s attention
Malaysian students' beautiful mistake attracts Fifa's attention
Couple nabbed over airsoft gun on East Coast Park Service Road
Couple nabbed over airsoft gun on East Coast Park Service Road
Man sits on PMD in train at Kallang MRT Station
Man sits on PMD in train at Kallang MRT Station
&#039;Sesame Street&#039; puppeteer Caroll Spinney - aka Big Bird - dies at 85
'Sesame Street' puppeteer Caroll Spinney - aka Big Bird - dies at 85
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week
Anwar: I&#039;m still open to conciliation
Anwar: I'm still open to conciliation
Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the Causeway
Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the Causeway

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
This Singapore therapy dog fulfilled a patient&#039;s last wish and is a &#039;miracle worker&#039; to some
This Singapore therapy dog fulfilled a patient's last wish and is a 'miracle worker' to some
Hotel requests: What is the most outrageous thing you can ask for?
Hotel requests: What is the most outrageous thing you can ask for?
The cheapest parking rates in Orchard Road for cars (2020 edition)
The cheapest parking rates in Orchard Road for cars (2020 edition)

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn&#039;t miss being an idol
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn't miss being an idol
Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room

SERVICES