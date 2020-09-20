Indonesia’s biggest YouTube star Atta Halilintar on fame, fortune and why he’s not happy any more

Atta Halilintar is Indonesia’s biggest YouTuber – but he isn’t as happy as you might think.

With 25.5 million subscribers on his channel, Muhammad Attamimi Halilintar is a self-made celebrity whose every move makes the gossip columns. From his ever-changing hair colour and his trademark headband to his current romantic relationship with fiancée Aurel Hermansyah (the daughter of one of Indonesia’s biggest music producers), Halilintar lives his life under a spotlight.

A brand ambassador for companies as diverse as telecommunication giant Smartfren and Japan’s The Pokemon Company, Halilintar is a constant presence on all types of advertising platforms. No Indonesian can escape his dark shades and luminous hair.

It’s a reality that’s given him fame and fortune, but it can be constricting for someone who considers himself more of a businessman than a content creator of prank and celebrity home visit videos.

“On YouTube, you can’t be too serious, have too much [pranking], or be too educational,” the 25-year-old says. “You have to be fun and entertaining.”

While his YouTube-centric fame means he always has to think about what’s fun for viewers, Halilintar says in reality he is “more of a thinker. Someone always busy thinking about how to expand [his] businesses.”

Halilintar has long been one to think beyond what’s current. Many of his businesses precede his YouTube fame, including a couple of pastry outlets, a fashion line called AHHA, a hijab line, as well as acting and rapping jobs alongside established movie stars and musicians.

An endless hustler, his fame is a means to an end – something he began as another medium to showcase his businesses when Facebook and Blogspot were not enough.

“I started with zero capital,” Halilintar says. He began by using a 600,000-rupiah (about US$40) camera, smartphone cameras, and borrowed items such as laptops from his brothers.

Though his channel reportedly earns him up to US$1.6 million a month, according to a report by fashion and entertainment magazine Cosmopolitan last year, Halilintar considers his videos as promotional tools for his businesses.

“I’ve always been involved in a business,” he says, recalling his days of selling phone credits. “I went from having one employee to two, to making enough profits to be able to hire more people.

“YouTube drives up the speed of my sales, and it clarifies who our target markets are. My skills in sales have influenced how we run the channel,” he says.

Halilintar registered his channel in January 2014. He became the first Southeast Asian to hit 10 million subscribers, which he did in February 2019, earning him a Diamond Play Button plaque from YouTube.

“We’re always trying to look at different markets through our channel,” he says, pointing to culinary, automotive, music and fashion audiences – all of whom he has a business marketed towards.

On Halilintar’s channel, you’ll find a lot of dramatic confessionals (many currently of his planned wedding), pranks, and a good amount of splurging on (and showcasing of) luxury goods, sports cars and homes. Sometimes, he gives random strangers life-changing gifts, such as a house to a subscriber or goods to an office janitor.

He does the same for members of his team and his parents, buying them cars and other luxury surprises. “Those are my favourite types of videos, where it’s not about the views, but it makes my heart happy.”

Other videos are more slice of life, like Halilintar cooking during the Muslim fast in the holy month of Ramadan for his fiancée, as well as gimmick “challenges” such as consuming only purple-coloured meals for a day.

Some of his content comes under fire, such as a post of Halilintar posing with a gun where he condemned the perpetrator of the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings, which some saw as him latching on to for clout.

“I can’t say that all of my thousands of [posts] are good … But of course [mistakes] happen, and when I make a mistake, because of the channel’s fame, the reactions are overblown,” Halilintar says. “But as gentlemen, you apologise, learn from your mistakes, and prove you can do better.”

It’s clear that to be like Halilintar, who sometimes makes more than one video a day, means to give away any semblance of a private life.

“Before this, when I thought of being number one, it looked fun, but actually being number one – you’re not happy any more. There’s a demand to be perfect,” Halilintar says.

While a “regular person” has the freedom to vent or feel sad, Halilintar says that: “When we cry, we are considered weak; when we are tired, we’re told we are acting childish; when we’re happy, they say we’re boastful.”

Halilintar says that at his lowest and most tired, he thought of famous people who had committed suicide. He credits living a life of “balance” and “being close to God” as his saving grace.

Halilintar credits his mindset and work ethics to his parents, father Halilintar Anofial Asmid and mother Lenggogeni Faruk, both businesspeople with medical professions who did not send Halilintar to university but taught him self-survival skills through creative businesses.

Though they were not poor, Halilintar’s large family meant each child had to learn how to be independent from early on.

“I see it as luck that we were taught and acquired all these skills to learn how to make money on our own,” he says.

The oldest child of 11, Halilintar was born in Dumai, a city in the Riau province of Sumatra, Indonesia. His family, collectively known as Gen Halilintar, are masters of self-marketing. Atta’s fame has helped the family become famous in their own right, with close to 17 million subscribers on their YouTube channel.

Halilintar says that his journey still has some way to go. “There is still a lot of good I can do,” he says. “I want to be able to employ 10,000 people or even just half of that. That means I have to expand my businesses to different fields. Hopefully, I’ll be able to reach my dreams soon.”

